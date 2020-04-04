Fred. Olsen staff record song to send positivity during coronavirus outbreak

Staff from three of Ipswich-based cruise line Fred. Olsen’s ships have recorded a song to send positive vibes during the coronavirus.

Crew members from Balmoral, Black Watch and Braemar recorded a rendition of ‘Heal the World’, recorded from their homes across the world, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The video included staff from a number of departments, including entertainment, hospitality and housekeeping, and was organised by the team members themselves.

Orchestra Pianist on board Balmoral, Lawrence Calderon, created the project.

He said: “Making the video was appropriate since most of us are just staying home.

“This is our way of raising awareness, and sending positive vibes to everyone during these trying times.

“We all pray the world will heal.”

Sammie Firbanks, Singer and Entertainment host aboard Braemar, who features in the video, said: “The idea came from talented musician Lawrence Calderon who is part of one of the Fred. Olsen orchestras.

“He reached out to crew members that he knew enjoyed singing and asked us all to video ourselves singing ‘Heal the World’. A very appropriate song for the world we are living in right now.

“The message we are trying to portray is that if everyone stays at home we can heal the world and beat COVID-19.

“We also wanted to thank all the people that can’t stay at home; the key workers and front liners and, of course, a special mention to all crew members who have been working on board during this time.

“We hope that this message will reach as many people as possible.

“The quicker we can fight it, the quicker we will be back.”

