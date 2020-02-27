E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich cruise company fly staff out to help passengers over coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 19:39 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:39 28 February 2020

Fred, Olsen are based in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fred, Olsen are based in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Ipswich-based cruise line company Fred. Olsen say they have increased sanitisation levels across its fleet after one of its ships was turned back following coronavirus concerns.

The ship, the Braemar, was refused debarkation in the Dominican Republic following concerns about some of the passengers on board.

Two Britons were among eight people being monitored on board the cruise ship, owned by the company which has its headquarters in Ipswich.

A joint statement by the Public Health Ministry and port authority on the island said the captain of the Braemar, which is carrying around 1,500 people, reported that four Filipinos, two British citizens and two US citizens were under medical observation for symptoms such as fever, coughing, or breathing difficulty.

A spokesman for Fred. Olsen said: "Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines can confirm that its ship Braemar has left the Port of La Romana, Dominican Republic, after local authorities refused for debarkation operations to begin on Wednesday, February 27, 2020.

You may also want to watch:

"We are in discussions with the relevant authorities on nearby Caribbean islands, as well as a number of airlines, to enable our guests to disembark and secure onward travel for them to return home, and are awaiting advice on the next steps.

"All guests who were due to join Braemar on the next cruise have been provided with hotel accommodation in the Dominican Republic, and a team from Fred. Olsen's UK Head Office has been sent to the island to assist these guests while we secure a new departure date for their cruise. We are keeping all guests, both on board and ashore, fully informed at all times.

"We believe that the refusal for us to commence debarkation operations in the Port of La Romana was the result of a very small number of influenza-like cases on board. Our medical team has confirmed that they are all feeling better. No guests or crew are, or have been, displaying symptoms that are considered to be consistent with those of Coronavirus.

"The safety and well-being of all our guests and crew is our number one priority and we are monitoring closely the developing COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus situation and taking the latest advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and World Health Organisation, as well as Public Health England and CLIA.

"As a precautionary measure, for some time Fred. Olsen has been operating a raised level of sanitisation across its fleet, in addition to health questionnaires and non-invasive screening measures for guests embarking and re-joining the ship from overland tours, and for ship visitors.

"Fred. Olsen's cruise ships meet, at all times, the highest safety, hygiene and health standards."

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Copdock lorry crash driver admits causing accident

Petru-ionut Lungu leaving an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Dramatic pictures of car smashed up on busy junction

The car was involved in a single vehicle collision at the junction of Civic Drive and Franciscan Way. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Police car rammed in busy Ipswich street after town centre chase

The incident happened in Grimwade Street Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Inadequate’ care home likened to a ‘prison’ as inspectors raise safety concerns

The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich cruise company fly staff out to help passengers over coronavirus fears

Fred, Olsen are based in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24