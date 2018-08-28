Partly Cloudy

Get your Freddos for 10p for one week only

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 21 January 2019

Freddos will cost just 10p in Tesco supermarkets and Tesco Express stores in Ipswich this week Picture: SUZANNE DAY

SUZANNE DAY

Do you remember when Freddos cost just 10p? Well this week is your chance to step back in time thanks to Tesco.

Louise Hitchcock from Ipswich will be stocking up on Freddos at Tesco this week Picture: SUZANNE DAYLouise Hitchcock from Ipswich will be stocking up on Freddos at Tesco this week Picture: SUZANNE DAY

As part of their 100-year anniversary celebrations, the supermarket giant will be selling the popular Cadbury frog chocolate bar at their original price of 10p - a 16p saving on their usual price of 26p.

You can take advantage of the offer in Tesco supermarkets and their smaller Tesco Extra stores, including the one in St Matthew’s Street in Ipswich town centre.

Earlier today Tesco tweeted: “ To celebrate 100 years of Tesco, the 10p Freddo is back! #Tesco100Years #10pfreddo.” The offer will run all week finishing on Sunday, January 27.

Louise Hitchcock,42, who works at the Tourist Information Centre in Ipswich, was delighted to hear about the price drop and will be stocking up at Tesco this week.

She said: “ I remember when Freddos cost 10p, me and my daughters love them. Normally I buy them in a multipack as it works out cheaper.”

Lesley Sathuphap, 46, who was shopping in Ipswich town centre this morning, said: “I still thought they cost 10p! It’s been a while since I have bought one. If I am in Tesco I might get one but I won’t make a special trip.”

There was outrage last year when the price of Freddos rose to 30p but thanks to a petition the recommended retail price went down to 25p.

Have your say on the price of Freddos

In our Instagram poll 57 per cent of our Ipswich Star followers said they can remember the good old days when Freddos cost just 10p.

But do you think Freddos are now overpriced? Do you get enough chocolate frog for your money?

