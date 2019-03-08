How you can park for FREE at Cardinal Park

This weekend people visiting Cineworld Ipswich get to park for free Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Customers of Cineworld in Ipswich can currently park for free, thanks to maintenance work which will see permanent changes to the way people pay for their parking at the entertainment complex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Signs have been placed around the car park informing customers an ANPR system is set to be installed at Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT Signs have been placed around the car park informing customers an ANPR system is set to be installed at Cardinal Park Picture: ARCHANT

This means if you and your family are heading to Cardinal Park this weekend you won't have to worry about rummaging around in the car for change or stress out about your car park ticket running out.

Signs placed on new machines by the Cardinal Park Management Team, say that will be free parking in their car parks until the new cashless ANPR system is installed.

It is not just cinemagoers that will benefit, parking is free for people eating at nearby restaurants including; Nando's, Harvester and Frankie & Benny's.

You may also want to watch:

In a post on their Facebook page Cineworld said it is expected the cashless, ANPR system will be put into action within the next seven days.

They posted: " The car parking voucher redemption offer will be via tablet form within the cinema - guests will need to type in their car registration to qualify for free car parking- time limits will apply."

The details of the new parking scheme have yet to be confirmed by the Cardinal Park Management Team who we have approached for comment.

Cineworld in Ipswich have made their customers aware of changes to car parking these changes have not yet been confirmed by the Cardinal Park Management Team Picture: ARCHANT Cineworld in Ipswich have made their customers aware of changes to car parking these changes have not yet been confirmed by the Cardinal Park Management Team Picture: ARCHANT

More like this: Ipswich council car park to offer free Sunday parking this summer.











