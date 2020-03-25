Video

5 free celebrity webcasts and Facebook Live events your family shouldn’t miss

Myleene Klass will be providing free music lessons for families online . PA Photo: Andy Butterton.

Celebrities like Norfolk-born pianist Myleene Klass are helping keep families fit, healthy and entertained as we grabble with home schooling during Coronavirus lockdown. Here are some of the best celebrity webcasts to keep boredom at bay

David Walliams will be providing the nation's children with a story a day. Photo: ITV David Walliams will be providing the nation's children with a story a day. Photo: ITV

With the kids trapped with parents at home thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak, it seems that it would be only matter of time before the generations would be rubbing each other up the wrong way.

Thankfully, TV stars like Joe Wicks have come to the rescue with his YouTube PE classes which have got youngsters and parents bouncing around together early in the morning. His free, daily exercise class has become a lifeline. He said: “It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the schools are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you – I’m going to take this over. I’m going to get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic. So tune in Monday morning 9am and every day Monday to Friday. “

You can access Joe Wicks PE Classes on YouTube channel The Body Coach TV

So what other celebrities are offering free web and Facebook broadcasts to keep youngsters entertained while we endure lockdown? It turns out quite a few.

Myleene Klass:

The Gorleston-born classical pianist, model and pop star will be providing both music lessons and lullabies for parents and children during the lockdown period. On Monday mornings at 10am she will be hosting an interactive class where kids can play along with a pan and wooden spoon while, on Wednesdays at 6.30pm she will play a Disney-themed lullaby for babies, and on Friday at 10am she will be presenting Music Klass.

Music Klass will be an introduction to reading music, learning about keys, the difference major and minor in a simple, entertaining way.

Children don’t need to have their own instrument to be able to participate, though there are interactive elements with items from around the house.

Join Myleene’s Music Klass on YouTube everyday.

David Walliams:

The Little Britain star and author will be providing a daily story for the next 30 days which will keep kids entertained while parents can grab a quick cup of coffee and have a sit-down.

He tweeted: “Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to The World’s Worst Children. I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy. Xxx”

Bear Grylls has teamed up with the scouts to create indoor adventures Picture: Channel 4 Bear Grylls has teamed up with the scouts to create indoor adventures Picture: Channel 4

Other much loved stories include The Boy In The Dress and Ratburger, and his new book Slime will be released on April 2. David’s The World’s Worst Children stories tells the tale of ‘five beastly boys and five gruesome girls’ and will be the ones his fans will get to hear first.

David Walliams’s audio stories will be released daily at 11am.

Bear Grylls:

As well know Bear Grylls loves the outdoors, but, at the moment that’s the one place we can’t go. So, the mighty Bear Grylls has teamed up with the Scouts to produce a Great Indoor Adventure. Together they have dreamed up 100 indoor activities to ward off boredom while kids are stuck in lockdown for most of the day.

Bear has created a weekly live video feed called The Great Indoors which will include making lolly-stick catapults, origami and designing and making hot-air balloons and all activities can be done in the house or garden.

Oti Mabuse will be offering free dance lessons on her YouTube channel Photo: BBC Oti Mabuse will be offering free dance lessons on her YouTube channel Photo: BBC

The Great Indoors activities can be accessed on the Scouts web page

Oti Mabuse:

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will be hosting free online dance classes for children and adults alike, to make sure people remain fit and healthy and can still enjoy a quick twirl across the living room despite being in lockdown.

She and husband Marius Lepure are posting videos on her YouTube channel teaching routines to Strictly-inspired dances to help fans learn a new skill while they are at home. The kids’ classes airs at 11.30am while the adult version is at 7.30pm, so parents and their children can both enjoy learning to dance while staying safe indoors.

You access the lessons on Oti Mabuse Official on YouTube.

Carol Vorderman:

For those wanting to bring their maths up to speed in a fun and enjoyable way then original Countdown star Carol Vorderman is putting her mathematical skills at the nation’s disposal. Her online maths programme, The Maths Factor, has waived its usual £2 a week fees to provide free tuition to children of school age while the schools are closed.

You can access The Maths Factor on YouTube