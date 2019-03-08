7 days of free access to Ipswich gym to raise awareness of mental health

An Ipswich gym is opening its doors to the public free of charge in order to increase awareness of mental health and raise money for charity.

Anytime Fitness in Ipswich is hosting the free event from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, March 31 in order to raise £1,000 for Mind Charity.

During the seven days people are welcome to use the gym for free, with a minimum donation of £1 for use of all facilities and classes. Any money raised will be donated to Mind, who specialise in mental health.

The offer is part of a national event hosted by Anytime Fitness gyms which hopes to raise £100,000 and improve wellbeing through exercise and mindfulness.

Throughout the week they will also be holding fun activities, competitions, raffles, and a pamper afternoon where you can receive a mini facial, foot spa or hand massage for a discounted price.

OneLife Suffolk will also be at the gym throughout the week providing free NHS health checks for both members and guests over the age of 40.

Anytime Fitness will also donate £10 for every membership purchased during the week.