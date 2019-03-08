Eight ideas for Halloween half term fun that won't break the bank

Have a read of ideas for half term Halloween events in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Half term in Suffolk is just next week and if you are one of the many parents looking for Halloween events that will keep your children entertained and won't cost the earth, take a look at this spooktacular list of ideas

Libraries across Suffolk are holding lots of spooky Halloween events over October half term Pitcture: ARCHANT Libraries across Suffolk are holding lots of spooky Halloween events over October half term Pitcture: ARCHANT

From a devilish disco and pottery painting in Ipswich - to a refreshing Halloween Wellie Walk around Needham Lake, we are sure you will find something that will keep your family out of mischief - for an hour or two at least.

Halloween Pottery Painting, Chantry Library - Tuesday, October 22

Chantry Library in Ipswich has invited children aged three and above to have a go at some pottery painting with a spooky theme.

Each child can paint a money box or ornament which they can take home with them on the day.

The Halloween pottery painting sessions cost £5 and will take place at 10am and 2pm.

Halloween Wellie Walk, Needham Lake, Tuesday, October 22

There is nothing better than blowing away the cobwebs with a refreshing autumn walk.

There will be a Halloween Wellie Walk and other fun activities at Needham Lake Picture: NICOLA WARREN There will be a Halloween Wellie Walk and other fun activities at Needham Lake Picture: NICOLA WARREN

So pull on your wellies and head down to Needham Lake for some fun Halloween activities and awesome science experiments.

Activities will be underway in a gazebo from 11am - 3pm. There is no need to book but there will be a £4 cost per child.

Dinosaur Roars, Buttermarket Ipswich, Tuesday, October 22

If you are looking for a Halloween half term activity that might prove to be a bit scary think dinosaurs!

Yes it is slightly out of the box but if you've got a dino lover in the family you must head down to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich.

As well as free dinosaur activities for children to try between 11am - 4pm, they can have their picture taken with a giant dinosaur egg and to top it all meet a baby T-Rex!

Spooky decoration making session, Needham Market Library - Wednesday, October 23

Primary school-aged children that need to burn off some creative energy during half term should head to Needham Market Library between 2pm - 5pm.

They will get to make some creepy decorations, ready to deck your house out with paper pumpkin lanterns and spiderwebs in time for Halloween.

Halloween craft fair, Ipswich County Library - Thursday, October 24

There will be plenty of autumn-inspired crafts and gifts on sale at the Halloween craft fair at Ipswich Library.

And if your family are feeling creative you can get stuck in by joining in one of the craft workshops which will be running throughout the day between 10am - 4.30pm.

Make your own spooky spoon, Haverhill Library - Thursday, October 24

Haverhill Library is hoping that lots of creative children pop along to their special spooky spoon making session on Thursday, October 24 between 2pm and 3pm.

All materials will be provided for the small cost of 50p per child.

Mums, Dads and Little Monsters', Newmarket Library - Friday, October 25

Families with children aged 4 - 11 are invited to Newmarket Library to enjoy an interactive family poetry show.

Poet Justin Coe will be reading some 'spectacularly spooky' Halloween poems and encouraging the children to create and perform their own.

The show and workshop will run from 11am - 12.30pm and ticket cost £2 per child.

Halloween Disco, Gainsborough Community Library - Friday, October 25

Children aged eight and over are invited to Gainsborough Library to dance the night away in their scariest Halloween costumes.

Your little ghosts, cats, skeletons, witches, and pumpkins will get to enjoy some food and drink and have a go at some spooky games.

The disco will run from 7pm - 9pm and tickets cost £2 per child.

