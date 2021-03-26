Free holiday club places on offer for families getting free school meals
Families are being offered the opportunity for free holiday club places this Easter.
Pupils who qualify for free school dinners can receive a week for free holiday club places at Inspire Suffolk, as well as a packed lunch.
Spaces will be on offer at clubs in Ipswich, Lowestoft and Trimley.
The clubs are tailored to children’s development stages and help support their formal education by instilling everything from interpersonal skills to fine motor skills and healthy eating.
The first week of the scheme is already full but there are still places for the second week.
The scheme is funded by the Department of Education, managed by Suffolk County Council and delivered by Inspire Suffolk.
The latest data from Suffolk County Council shows that families are feeling the strain with over 2,000 more children claiming free school meals now than back in October 2020.
Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, explains: “School holidays can be a pressure point for families who have to adjust their working patterns or expenditure to account for children being at home.
"We hope that, by providing access to free activities that support children’s development, we can help to tackle health inequalities and provide opportunities for children to socialise and learn through play.
“Schemes like this are a lifeline for many families but they need to be offered with consistency, and criteria that ensures no child is left behind.”
Parents who wish to access free places at Inspire Suffolk’s clubs can check their eligibility by contacting the charity on 01473 353194.