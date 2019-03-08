6 days to go until free hot dogs at Ipswich Cornhill

Huge crowds are expected to gether for free hogs on Monday, June 10 as The Hot Sausage Company celebrates 30 years on the Cornhill. Picture: MATT STOTT Archant

The Hot Sausage Company is celebrating 30 years of trading at Ipswich Cornhill by giving away free hot dogs.

The popular fast-food stand will be marking its anniversary on Monday, June 10 - 30 years after they began trading back in 1989 when their carts were black and Grimwades was still open at the Cornhill.

Five years ago, the hot dog company who also operates stalls in Colchester and a number of other locations across the UK, celebrated its 25th year of trading in Ipswich by flogging its hot dogs for free as a thank you to its loyal customers.

Queues reportedly stretched back beyond Debenhams in 2014 after news soon spread of the free giveaway.

On the day around 1,000 hot dogs were given away before the stand ran out just before 3pm, and they are hoping for further success with next week's giveaway.

The decision to launch the free hot dog day comes after their Facebook page reached its target of 5,000 likes, way ahead of its closing date of the end of June.