Free 'Fun Football' session offered for kids in Ipswich
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A free football session for Ipswich children is being offered by McDonald's in partnership with the Football Association (FA).
Taking place at Whitton Sports and Community Centre, the fun-filled session will get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing football again.
Three of the 'Fun Football' sessions have already taken place but there are still spaces available for the session on Saturday, April 24 from 10am to 11am.
The session will be held in a safe environment and will follow the latest government protocols.
McDonald’s franchisee Carol Rogerson, who is providing the sessions, said: “I am delighted that we can help get children back playing football again together after such a tough time.
"I am known in the area for helping women’s and girl’s football with our continued sponsorship of the Grassroots Awards Ceremony that celebrates local grassroots heroes, the Suffolk Primary Cup and the Female Leadership Academy.
“I am over the moon and excited to contribute to this scheme and work with the FA alongside other franchisees, and the business, to give even more children the chance to hone their skills – no matter their ability.”
