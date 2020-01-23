Mermaid pub hosts free leaving meal for former Mothercare staff

Staff at the Mermaid pub in Ipswich are doing their bit to help former Mothercare staff Picture: THE MERMAID Archant

Following the closure of the Mothercare store at Copdock earlier this month, the team at a busy Ipswich pub are trying to help the shops former staff find new employment.

On Friday night 30 former Mothercare staff from the Copdock store will have a free leaving meal at the Mermaid Picture: THE MERMAID On Friday night 30 former Mothercare staff from the Copdock store will have a free leaving meal at the Mermaid Picture: THE MERMAID

Having already employed one former Mothercare worker as part of their team the pub are providing a free leaving meal to 30 members of staff that lost their job when the store closed.

They hope that following their refurbishment in March they may even be able to offer the ex Mothercare staff more employment opportunities.

Alice Garnham, Deputy Manager at the Mermaid said: " When we heard Mothercare in Ipswich were closing we approached them and offered them a Christmas meal, or a leaving meal on us, - we wanted to give them something to look forward to.

"I think they are overwhelmed and are buzzing to get together again."

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Management at the Mermaid have encouraged potential employers to get in touch with them about any vacancies in their business which can be passed on to the former Mothercare workers on Friday night.

Mrs Garnham said: "Just drop in some information, these people have lost their jobs and most of them are going to struggle to find new employment in the climate we are in, none of us would want to be in this position."

One woman that used to work at Mothercare at Copdock praised the Mermaid saying: "It is a really good idea and a very kind thing for the pub to offer support.

Staff at the Mermaid are doing their bit to support the former Mothercare staff that lost their jobs Picture: THE MERMAID Staff at the Mermaid are doing their bit to support the former Mothercare staff that lost their jobs Picture: THE MERMAID

"Mothercare staff have fantastic customer service skills, they have a keen eye for detail and excellent problem skills whilst being presentable, professional and approachable to customers.

"They really are some of the best trained staff that would be a credit to any employer."

If you are a employer that may have a job opportunity that you think will suit the ex Mothercare staff please email - mermaid.ipswich@marstons.co.uk or drop into the pub, the meal will take place at 7pm on Friday, January 24.

