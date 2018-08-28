Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Kick-start your fitness regime with a free workout

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 January 2019

Take part in a free workout session with Four Seasons Physique Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Archant

Find out where you can enjoy a free exercise session with professionals this weekend.

During the festive period it is easy to let your exercise routine take the back seat resulting in many setting New Year’s resolution to get fitter or to budge some weight.

An Ipswich based fitness team are determined to help you start as you mean to go on with their free workout in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park.

Four Seasons Physique will be running the class from 10am-11am this Saturday, January 5.

The event is open for everyone whether you are a fitness fanatic or a complete beginner to the exercise world.

Luke Hall, director of Four Seasons Physique, said: “We’re offering it for free because it’s a chance for people to experience a glimpse of what we do for our members every single week, but also so that they can kickstart their fitness in the right way this year.

“Attendees can expect to be split into three groups, and experience a fun workout at a level which challenges them, they choose the level beforehand.”

If you would like to take part you must fill in the online form here by January 4.

So dust off your drink bottle, strap up those trainers and get active this weekend.

