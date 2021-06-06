News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Hundreds turn up to support Free Palestine protest in Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:00 PM June 6, 2021   
The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday

The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday - Credit: Aviha Begum

A Free Palestine protest, focused on the human rights aspect of the Israeli conflict, was attended by an estimated 200 hundred people in Ipswich this weekend.

Aviha Begum, a student at Suffolk One, was passionate enough to coordinate the protest on Saturday, June 5, despite having no previous experience or ever having attended one before.

Organiser Aviha Begum spoke at the Free Palestine protest 

Organiser Aviha Begum spoke at the Free Palestine protest - Credit: Aviha Begum

A protester with homemade signs in Christchurch Park

A protester with homemade signs in Christchurch Park - Credit: Aviha Begum

"The turnout was amazing," the 17-year-old said. "I thought we would get around 100 people, but it was around 200 by the end.

"It all went very smoothly and a lot of people joined the protest when we moved into the town centre — cars were stopping to beep their horns for us and people coming out of restaurants to clap for us."

The teen was apprehensive as there aren't a great number of protests held in Ipswich, however she wanted to raise awareness about the human rights issues being faced by Palestinians without getting involved in arguments over politics or religion.

Afsana Begum, owner of Nothing Better Than Desserts, made Palestine cupcakes to sell at the protest for charity

Afsana Begum, owner of Nothing Better Than Desserts, made Palestine cupcakes to sell at the protest for charity - Credit: Aviha Begum

Her friend and owner of Nothing Better Than Desserts, Afsana Begum, made cupcakes to raise money, with the proceeds going directly to Palestinians impacted by the conflict.

Aviha, who was born in Bangladesh but moved to Ipswich at just eight months old, designed all the posters herself and coordinated with local police to ensure the protest could go ahead.

The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday

The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday - Credit: Aviha Begum

An estimated 200 people turned up to the protest from all communities across Ipswich

An estimated 200 people turned up to the protest from all communities across Ipswich - Credit: Aviha Begum

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  2. 2 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
  3. 3 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
  1. 4 Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14
  2. 5 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  3. 6 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
  4. 7 Bar and club owners 'fed up' as reopening plans set to be delayed
  5. 8 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  6. 9 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
  7. 10 Emergency services called after crash closes town road

She did this alongside studying for her Year 12 exams in psychology, biology and English Literature.

She added: "I talked to people in local communities and there were so many who turned up, Turkish, Syrian, Kurdish, Bangladeshi — it was amazing to see them come out and show their love and support in that way."

Many members of her own family also attended the protest.

The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday

The Free Palestine protest took place in Christchurch Park on Saturday - Credit: Aviha Begum

The protest grew momentum when it moved on to the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

The protest grew momentum when it moved on to the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Aviha Begum

Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Noah's Ark cannot leave Ipswich Waterfront as it has been detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Ag

Investigations

Stuck Noah's Ark sparks 'international incident' as UK Government wades in

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of other Chinese buffets in Ipswich and further afield in Suffolk. PICTURE: Arch

Coronavirus

Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Weston was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. 

Ipswich Hospital

Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon