E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Free parking for key NHS and care staff in Ipswich borough site in town

PUBLISHED: 17:31 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 30 March 2020

Crown car park is one of those owned by Ipswich council. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Crown car park is one of those owned by Ipswich council. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Ipswich Council is offering free parking in all its parks and on-road bays to key staff working for the NHS and in the critical social care sector.

They will be given access to a special online MiPermit account which enables them to register their vehicle and park for free.

A Council spokesman said: “We do not own any car parks near Ipswich Hospital but we know that many crucial NHS staff work out of other centres or visit patients in their own homes across the town. We also want to assist critical social care workers as much as we can.”

You may also want to watch:

To apply, workers should email permit.team@ipswich.gov.uk

They should include: their full name, their e-mail address, contact telephone number and attach a copy of letter/evidence identifying Crucial Key Worker status (NHS or social care).

Their account will then be set up and they will be given details of how to park for free across the town.

Once you have set up the account, visit here and log into your account.

Click on ‘PAY FOR SPECIAL PARKING’ and then select ‘813036 – Critical Care Worker’ in the drop-down box. Select when you would like your stay to start and the free tariff followed by ‘Create Stay’. Your vehicle is then registered to park for the day.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Volunteers work 24/7 to ensure NHS staff on coronavirus frontline wear safe masks

Volunteers from the construction industry are helping to ensure frontline doctors and nurses in contact with Covid-19 patients at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital have safe masks. Picture: MICHAEL GARNHAM

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mystery still surrounds baby’s death, 36 years after burial in village

The site where body of baby was found in March 1984 Picture: PAUL NIXON

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Volunteers work 24/7 to ensure NHS staff on coronavirus frontline wear safe masks

Volunteers from the construction industry are helping to ensure frontline doctors and nurses in contact with Covid-19 patients at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital have safe masks. Picture: MICHAEL GARNHAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in the House of Commons last week. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Free parking for key NHS and care staff in Ipswich borough site in town

Crown car park is one of those owned by Ipswich council. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Patient with no underlying health conditions dies at hospital from coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Ipswich Buses reduces frequency as passenger numbers fall in town

Fewer people are using Ipswich Buses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24