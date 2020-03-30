Free parking for key NHS and care staff in Ipswich borough site in town

Ipswich Council is offering free parking in all its parks and on-road bays to key staff working for the NHS and in the critical social care sector.

They will be given access to a special online MiPermit account which enables them to register their vehicle and park for free.

A Council spokesman said: “We do not own any car parks near Ipswich Hospital but we know that many crucial NHS staff work out of other centres or visit patients in their own homes across the town. We also want to assist critical social care workers as much as we can.”

To apply, workers should email permit.team@ipswich.gov.uk

They should include: their full name, their e-mail address, contact telephone number and attach a copy of letter/evidence identifying Crucial Key Worker status (NHS or social care).

Their account will then be set up and they will be given details of how to park for free across the town.

Once you have set up the account, visit here and log into your account.

Click on ‘PAY FOR SPECIAL PARKING’ and then select ‘813036 – Critical Care Worker’ in the drop-down box. Select when you would like your stay to start and the free tariff followed by ‘Create Stay’. Your vehicle is then registered to park for the day.