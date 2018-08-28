Replace the Blue with Brew on the most depressing day of the year

Support charity Samaritans were out at Ipswich railway station helping commuters swap the blues for brews.

To beat those Monday morning blues, members of the charity spent today handing out information leaflets and teabags to passengers.

January 21 was chosen because the third Monday in January is referred to as Blue Monday and for being the most depressing day of the year.

The charity was encouraging people to sit down and have a cuppa with family and friends and to speak to them about anything that is bothering them.

Anne Reeder, deputy director of external relations for Samaritans, was at Ipswich Train Station for Brew Monday.

She said: “We are handing out tea bags and also leaflets which gives people tips on how to listen to someone else, because it can be quite difficult to just sit and listen without giving advice. The leaflet also gives our number, which is free to call, and available 24 hours a day.

“I think it is always nice to sit down and have a cup of tea like we are suggesting, and if you are able to talk to someone do.”

Anne’s team were at Ipswich Train Station from 6am to 9am to be there for the morning rush. They then returned at 5.30pm and were around until 7pm. The volunteers handed out several hundred tea bags and gave up their own time.

Anne, who has been volunteering for seven years, added: “Once you have listened to people on the phone you realise a lot of people need to talk to someone and they can’t always talk to family or friends.

“We are around 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year. So it is important that we keep up the awareness of our service to remind people that’s why we are here.

“We want to make people aware that if they are feeling low we are there for them and they can contact us. We are completely anonymous and confidential and we don’t judge. So you can tell us anything that is worrying you and we will be there to support you.”

Samaritans operate a free helpline on 116 123 and can be contacted 365 days a year at any time. Alternatively you can send an email here.