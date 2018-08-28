Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Replace the Blue with Brew on the most depressing day of the year

PUBLISHED: 12:14 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 21 January 2019

The Samaritans spent the morning giving out free tea bags as part of 'Brew Monday' Picture: SARAH LUCY

The Samaritans spent the morning giving out free tea bags as part of 'Brew Monday' Picture: SARAH LUCY

Archant

Support charity Samaritans were out at Ipswich railway station helping commuters swap the blues for brews.

L to R Mike Reeder, Chris Davies, Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley, Anne Reeder, Andrew Bridger and Steven Alder giving out tea bags Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNL to R Mike Reeder, Chris Davies, Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley, Anne Reeder, Andrew Bridger and Steven Alder giving out tea bags Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To beat those Monday morning blues, members of the charity spent today handing out information leaflets and teabags to passengers.

January 21 was chosen because the third Monday in January is referred to as Blue Monday and for being the most depressing day of the year.

The charity was encouraging people to sit down and have a cuppa with family and friends and to speak to them about anything that is bothering them.

Anne Reeder, deputy director of external relations for Samaritans, was at Ipswich Train Station for Brew Monday.

Volunteers Steven Alder and Anne Reeder at Ipswich station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVolunteers Steven Alder and Anne Reeder at Ipswich station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “We are handing out tea bags and also leaflets which gives people tips on how to listen to someone else, because it can be quite difficult to just sit and listen without giving advice. The leaflet also gives our number, which is free to call, and available 24 hours a day.

“I think it is always nice to sit down and have a cup of tea like we are suggesting, and if you are able to talk to someone do.”

Anne’s team were at Ipswich Train Station from 6am to 9am to be there for the morning rush. They then returned at 5.30pm and were around until 7pm. The volunteers handed out several hundred tea bags and gave up their own time.

Anne, who has been volunteering for seven years, added: “Once you have listened to people on the phone you realise a lot of people need to talk to someone and they can’t always talk to family or friends.

The volunteers will return during rush hour this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe volunteers will return during rush hour this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We are around 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year. So it is important that we keep up the awareness of our service to remind people that’s why we are here.

“We want to make people aware that if they are feeling low we are there for them and they can contact us. We are completely anonymous and confidential and we don’t judge. So you can tell us anything that is worrying you and we will be there to support you.”

Samaritans operate a free helpline on 116 123 and can be contacted 365 days a year at any time. Alternatively you can send an email here.

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

Stargazers share stunning pictures of lunar eclipse

Some photographers created montages to depict the full eclipse Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

Stargazers share stunning pictures of lunar eclipse

Some photographers created montages to depict the full eclipse Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘We know we haven’t got an eternity to pick up points’ – Skuse on Town’s relegation fight

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse. Photo: Steve Waller

Replace the Blue with Brew on the most depressing day of the year

The Samaritans spent the morning giving out free tea bags as part of 'Brew Monday' Picture: SARAH LUCY

A14 reopens after major disruption

Traffic was diverted at Wherstead after a lorry broke down on the A14 (stock image) Picture: JENNY TURNER

Snow headed for coastal areas as wintry air sweeps region

Sleet and snow are expected to sweep East Anglia this week Picture: ANGELA GOODWIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists