Train breaks down at Felixstowe beach

A freight train has broken down at Felixstowe level crossing. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS : GOOGLE MAPS

Delays are expected after a freight train has broken down at the Felixstowe beach level crossing.

Suffolk Police were called at 11.45pm to reports of the broken down freight train, which may impact on travel in and around the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More on this as we get it.