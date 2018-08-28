Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 14:32 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 18 December 2018

Karen Hales' family with Deputy Superintendent Andy Smith of Suffolk Police. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Karen Hales' family with Deputy Superintendent Andy Smith of Suffolk Police. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A number of calls have provided police with “fresh information” over the brutal murder of an Ipswich mother 25 years ago following an anniversary appeal last month.

Karen Hales

Karen Hales’ body was found at her home in Lavenham Road by her parents around 4.40pm on Sunday, November 21, 1993.

The 21-year-old’s body was discovered in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds and her body had been set alight.

Her 18-month-old daughter Emily was also in the house, but was unharmed.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was attributed to shock and haemorrhage, secondary to multiple stab wounds.

Last month, 25 years on from the shocking murder, detectives renewed their appeal to the public in the hope that someone might come forward with vital information.

MORE: Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith, the senior investigating officer for the unsolved case, said the calls were “very encouraging”.

“One month on from our latest appeal into Karen’s truly shocking murder, we have received 14 separate communications from members of the public,” he said.

“This is very encouraging as despite the passage of time there are clearly people who still remember things from 1993 that they think may be of assistance to our investigation.

KAREN HALES IPSWICH MURDER IN LAVENHAM ROAD NOVEMBER 1993

“A number of the calls have provided us with fresh information which had previously not formed part of the investigation and we are now actively pursuing those lines of enquiry.

“We also received some information provided to us anonymously and I am very keen for those people to make contact with us in person if they feel comfortable to do so. I would like to reassure them that we will treat their identity and anything they tell us in the strictest confidence.

Det Supt Smith paid tribute to the bravery of Karen’s family and added he is determined to catch the killer.

“I am extremely grateful to Karen’s family for the bravery they showed in assisting us with the anniversary appeal, conducting a number of very difficult and emotional interviews with the media,” he said.

“I am sure their personal appeals will have played a large part in generating the number of calls we received.

“This investigation remains open and I am determined to find Karen’s killer and bring that person to justice, above all else for the sake of her family.

“If there is anyone out there who has any information that they believe could assist the inquiry, then please come forward without further delay – it is never too late to contact us.”

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with the investigation into this murder is asked to contact the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major crime review team either by uploading information to the online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/3637020114K39-PO1, by calling 01953 423819, or by emailing unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

A photo of Karen Hales supplied by her family

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Calls lead to ‘fresh information’ in unsolved Karen Hales murder case

Karen Hales' family with Deputy Superintendent Andy Smith of Suffolk Police. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

