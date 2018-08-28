Woman who helped murder victim urged to come forward

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich are renewing an appeal to trace a woman who stopped to assist him.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday 16 December to reports a man had been stabbed.

Mr Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds – who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder in connection with the attack and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday January 11, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday April 12.

Police are renewing an appeal to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the stabbing and assisted the victim.

She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Our officers have carried-out a huge amount of work in the five weeks or so since Daniel Saunders was tragically killed and we are making every effort to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

“We have spoken to numerous witnesses who were in the vicinity of the attack around the time it occurred, and a number of them have described seeing the woman described above in the people carrier.

“It would appear she came to the victim’s aid and assisted other people already tending to him, but left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“We are very keen to trace her and speak to her as she may have information that could assist the inquiry.”

An 18-year-old man from Colchester who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was due to answer bail on Friday 18 January has now been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area; and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds who were both also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday December 16 and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity to make contact.

This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111m or through their anonymous online form.