Third poorly rated children’s home in 10 weeks prompts fresh questions over provision

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 December 2018

Suffolk County councillor Jack Abbotthas called on more to be done to ensure children's homes were not getting poor Ofsted ratings Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fears have been raised that Suffolk may have a systemic problem with how children’s homes are run after a third establishment was given a poor Ofsted rating in the last 10 weeks.

A report published by the education watchdog revealed a privately-run home catering for boys with moderate-to-severe learning difficulties had been given an ‘inadequate’ rating last month.

It comes just weeks after two homes run by Suffolk County Council were given poor inspection reports.

Councillor Jack Abbott, Suffolk County Council’s Labour education spokesman said: “It is incredibly depressing to keep reading reports of this nature on an almost monthly basis.

“Once again, another of Suffolk’s children’s homes has been rated ‘inadequate’ with the safeguarding of children cited as part of ‘serious and widespread failures’.

“The reliance on agency staff is really concerning – these children need stability and continuity and this clearly cannot happen whilst high staff turnover persists and training levels remain unknown.

“I’ve said it on countless occasions now but the most vulnerable children in our county are being ignored and neglected, yet I feel there is little appetite to even acknowledge the fundamental issues at play.

“How many more reports of this nature do there have to be before those in power recognise we have systemic problem in Suffolk and act decisively? This cannot keep happening.”

A spokesman from the private provider given the ‘inadequate’, whose home cannot be named for legal reasons, said it was working on the points raised in Ofsted’s report and was confident it would be up to the required standard soon.

Cliff James, head of corporate parenting at Suffolk County Council said: “We take the Ofsted inspections very seriously and have made significant improvements to our two homes where issues were identified.

“Recent monitoring visits indicate that good progress is being made with significant improvements being cited by inspectors.”

A spokesman from the Department for Education said it was working alongside the county council’s education team to ensure facilities were of the required standard.

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – Online harassment backlash was emotional rollercoaster for mum-of-three

19:00 Emily Townsend
Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Jennifer Pearson from Felixstowe claims she had dog mess shoved through her letter box, her tyres slashed, and even had people spit at her – leaving her youngest daughter in tears.

Video Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

18:15 Suzanne Day
Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.

Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

16:01 Tom Potter
Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

133 vehicles seized by police

13:52 Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14:58 Suzanne Day
Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Video Cool crowd turns out for an ice weekend in Suffolk town

18:45 Tom Potter
The Leiston Christmas Event kicked off the holiday season with rides and prizes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Suffolk may have enjoyed an almost frost-free winter so far, but the big freeze descended on one town this weekend and so did scores of visitors enticed by the ice.

Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

18:38 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

