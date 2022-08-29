Children's charity asks for help with renovation of its new premises

Fresh Start new beginnings is seeking help to gets its new HQ ready - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Suffolk children’s charity is thrilled at finding new premises - and is hoping some DIY experts will come forward to help with the renovation of its headquarters.

Fresh Start new beginnings is looking for local tradespeople that would be willing to help with decorating and refurbishments of the premises.

The charity, which provides therapeutic services to children who have been victims of sexual abuse, has already secured a budget for the materials needed to renovate its new HQ, which includes administrative offices and therapeutic rooms.

Building work is needed to reconfigure the layout, as well as make some basic decorating to give the space a fresh and welcoming look and feel.

FSnb managing director, Patsy Johnson-Cisse said: “This is a really exciting time for us as we relocate our home and therapy centre, at the same time as we continue to grow our team.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, managing director at Fresh Start new beginnings - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We’ve managed to find a building that we can afford and that suits our specific needs, we now just need some help from a friendly expert in the area that can help us turn it into the perfect space for running the charity and supporting our young children and their families.

“We’re not asking for financial help with this, we’ve pulled together the money we need for materials, we now just need someone’s time and expertise to take on this challenge and make the building our home. Whether it’s a local builder or tradesperson or perhaps someone who has retired from the job – we would be so grateful for their help.

“We help around 200 children across Suffolk and Norfolk a year, supporting them to rebuild their futures. We have an ever-growing waiting list, and with a bit of help from someone in our community in making good our new HQ, they can directly help the children we work with.”

Anyone who is interested in helping the charity is asked to contact Patsy at FSNB at 078142 07748 or patsy@fsnb.org.uk.

