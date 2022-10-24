Suspicious package found in Ipswich town centre was a suitcase

Police were called to the incident in Ipswich on Friday afternoon - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The suspicious package that was found in Ipswich town centre last week was a suitcase, police have confirmed.

Police were called after the discovery of the unidentified package near the Willis Towers Watson building in Friars Street shortly after midday on Friday.

Officers subsequently put a large cordon in place around the area, including in St Nicholas Street, Falcon Street, Cromwell Square, Civic Drive and Princes Street.

Members of the public were asked to leave a number of buildings and homes in the vicinity of the package.

Police sealed off several town centre streets on Friday - Credit: Archant

The cordon remained in place until after 7pm while ordnance disposal specialists and police attended the scene.

However, it was later confirmed that the package posed no threat.

Suffolk police has now revealed the package was a suitcase.

Anyone who may have been in the Friars Street area between 11am and 12pm on Friday is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting incident 138 of October 21.