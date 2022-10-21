Roads reopen as police confirm suspicious package poses no threat

Further emergency vehicles were seen at the cordon shortly after 6pm on Friday night. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A large cordon around Ipswich town centre has been scaled back after police confirmed a suspicious package did not pose any threat to the public.

Officers received a call at about 12pm today with a report of a suspicious package found next to a building on Friars Street.

Following the report, officers imposed a large cordon and road closures in the area, including St Nicholas Street, Falcon Street, Cromwell Square, Civic Drive, Princes Street, Museum Street, Westgate Street, King Street and Elm Street.

A police cordon has been put in place after an unidentified package was found in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Members of the public were asked to leave a number of buildings in the area, including homes as a precaution prior to the device being assessed by ordnance disposal specialists.

The majority of the cordon has now been lifted and those who were evacuated have been told they can return to their properties.

However, a small area will remain cordoned off in the green area of Friars Street and St Nicholas Street this evening whilst an investigation is underway to understand the events which lead to the package being left unattended.

Temporary superintendent Andrew Martin, said: “We would like to thank the residents, businesses and general public of Ipswich for their support and cooperation this afternoon.

"We know that this will have caused some disruption and everyone’s understanding was greatly appreciated.”

Anyone who was in the Friar Street area between 11am and12pm who has information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting 138 of October 28.