Heartbroken friend tells of shock at death of teenage mum Kia Russell and son, Kamari

Kamari, two, pictured left with friend Cruize, just five days before he died Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE Archant

Kia Russell was due to celebrate her son’s third birthday next week with a party for his playmates, a friend has revealed in the wake of the teenager’s death.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kia Russell, left, with friends Lauren and Rhianna Nujeerallee Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE Kia Russell, left, with friends Lauren and Rhianna Nujeerallee Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE

Rhianna Nujeerrallee, a close friend of 19-year-old Kia Russell, said: “I am shocked and heartbroken.”

The teenager was found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday evening. Her son, Kamari, two, also died at the scene.

• More: Teenager who died in Ipswich house is named

Sharing photos of her son Cruize playing with Kamari, Rhianna added: “Kia was round my house Saturday with her son, we had McDonald’s and we were talking about my son Cruize’s birthday party this weekend. Kamari was supposed to be coming along, and Kamari’s third birthday party was going to be next Sunday.”

Kamari playing with friend Cruize in the days before his tragic death Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE Kamari playing with friend Cruize in the days before his tragic death Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE

Rhianna was good friends with the teenager, having met her at Suffolk New College three years ago.

Police were called to the property in Swinburne Road at 5pm Wednesday after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.

Officers have revealed a young child, believed to be Kamari, was also found at the property and was treated by paramedics, but sadly died at the scene.

• MORE: Community reacts to tragic death of teenager and her young son in Whitton area of Ipswich

Two-year-old Kamari was due to celebrate his birthday with friends, including Cruize, next weekend Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE Two-year-old Kamari was due to celebrate his birthday with friends, including Cruize, next weekend Picture: RHIANNA NUJEERALLEE

Flowers have been left by shocked residents outside the home and police are maintaining a presence at the property.

One man, who asked to be known only as Hawbash and lives with his family in Swinburne Road, said: “I saw the people who lived there a couple of times but, because I live just round the corner, I didn’t know them.

“The news is shocking to be honest. I don’t really know what is going on yet but it is really sad. They seemed nice people and I’ve never heard anything bad about them.”

A 17-year-old male remains arrested after the incident remains in custody. Officers have reiterated that he has been arrested for actions indirectly connected to the deaths.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the two tragic deaths continues.