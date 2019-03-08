Ipswich Market gets new look as Coxys becomes Catcheys for fruit & veg

One of the best-known stalls on Ipswich Market has taken on a new identity as it makes its mark in its new permanent location next to the Town Hall.

Coxy's Fruit and Veg stall has been a fixture on the market for decades - run by Mick Cox it was always there come rain or shine and built up a regular customer base.

However Mr Cox retired six years ago and sold the stall to Mick Catchpole who had worked beside him for 30 years. Little changed - and Mr Catchpole retained the original name.

Now, though, he feels it is time to put his own stamp on the business, so he has brought in new branding. The stall is now "Catcheys" - completed with new signs.

Mr Catchpole said: "I've been working here for 36 years in all, the last few years as owner of the stall and I thought it was about time to change the name - but nothing else is changing right now. We'll still be here for our customers!"