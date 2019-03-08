Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ipswich Market gets new look as Coxys becomes Catcheys for fruit & veg

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 June 2019

Mick Catchpole beside

Mick Catchpole beside "Catchey's" fruit and veg stall on Ipswich Market. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

One of the best-known stalls on Ipswich Market has taken on a new identity as it makes its mark in its new permanent location next to the Town Hall.

Coxy's Fruit and Veg stall has been a fixture on the market for decades - run by Mick Cox it was always there come rain or shine and built up a regular customer base.

You may also want to watch:

However Mr Cox retired six years ago and sold the stall to Mick Catchpole who had worked beside him for 30 years. Little changed - and Mr Catchpole retained the original name.

Now, though, he feels it is time to put his own stamp on the business, so he has brought in new branding. The stall is now "Catcheys" - completed with new signs.

Mr Catchpole said: "I've been working here for 36 years in all, the last few years as owner of the stall and I thought it was about time to change the name - but nothing else is changing right now. We'll still be here for our customers!"

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Market gets new look as Coxys becomes Catcheys for fruit & veg

Mick Catchpole beside

Betfred area boss stole thousands to feed gambling habit

The trial is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

What will the weather be like for Rod Stewart’s Ipswich gig?

Sir Rod Stewart will perform at Portman Road on Friday. Picture: RANKIN/ SUPPLIED BY CUFFE & TAYLOR

Extra trains for Rod Stewart Ipswich concert

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich on Friday Picture: SEAN HANSFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists