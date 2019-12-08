Presents through the decades - what was the hit Christmas toy when you were young?

Do you remember when Furbys were the must have Christmas toy? Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

This Christmas mums and dads across Suffolk are desperately trying to get their hands on Kevin the Carrot and Edgar the John Lewis Dragon - but can you remember the must have toys when you were growing up?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Find out which toys were popular the decade you grew up Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Find out which toys were popular the decade you grew up Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Entertainment experts music Magpie have released data showing the most popular toys through the years from Space Hoppers in 1971 to Furbys in 1998.

So what toys were popular through your childhood decade?

Seventies

At the start of the seventies children would be likely to find an Apollo Moon Rocket or an Etch a Sketch under the Christmas tree - which at the time came to a combined cost of £2.15.

By the end of the decade a popular toy for all Star Wars fans was the Millennium Falcon priced that year at £16.33, nowadays the equivalent would cost £80.24.

Eighties

Space Hoppers were a popular Christmas toy in 1971, did you have one? Picture: PA Space Hoppers were a popular Christmas toy in 1971, did you have one? Picture: PA

If you were a child back in 1983 you may well have found a Care Bear, Cabbage Patch Kid or My Little Pony in your stocking.

Whereas the next year Optimus Prime, Pound Puppies and the A-Team van were the big hitters.

By the end of the eighties Batmobiles priced at £9.99 and Polly Pockets costing £5.50 were popular Christmas choices.

Nineties

Parents in the nineties had to spend a bit more on their children partly thanks to electronic games like Sega Mega Drives and Nintendo Game Boys.

You may also want to watch:

Other toys that Santa was being asked for in the nineties included Action men and Barbie dolls which were both popular in 1993.

Techy toys and phones became more popular in the nineties and noughites Picture: PA Techy toys and phones became more popular in the nineties and noughites Picture: PA

Noughties

The start of the new millennium saw a significant shift in the 'toys' children were asking for with a Nokia 3310 being on the top five list for the year 2000 - it did have the popular game Snake on it.

By the mid noughties tech related presents were rising in popularity, in 2005 a Xbox 360 a Nintendo DS and an iPod Nano were all on the most wanted list.

2010 - 2019

Unsuprisingly a Frozen Snow Globe was the top toy in 2014 as children across the country fell in love with Elsa and co.

In recent years parents flocked to the shops and online retailers to get their hands on the game Pie Face which proved hugely popular in 2016.

Would you have been excited to find one of these under the Christmas tree? Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA Would you have been excited to find one of these under the Christmas tree? Picture: TIM IRELAND/PA

Pie Face was priced at £19.99 compared to hit seventies game Twitter which was priced at just £1.35.