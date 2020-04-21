Fresh fruit on the menu after Big Local Trust steps in to help Ipswich families

Tracey Dockery of The Big Local Trust. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Big Local Trust in north west Ipswich has stepped in to support families and people in self-isolation to provide fruit and vegetables to those who would be unable get hold of fresh food.

The fruit baskets have been provided by Kay's of Meredith Road. Picture: BIG LOCAL FUND The fruit baskets have been provided by Kay's of Meredith Road. Picture: BIG LOCAL FUND

They have teamed up with Kay’s Fresh Fruit and Veg in Meredith Road to provide boxes for those who needed it.

Tracery Dockery from the Trust – which is backed by the Big Lottery Fund – said there was a need to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to people who relied on food banks, because almost all the food they got from there tended to be dried, tinned or packaged. Food banks have difficulty in storing perishable items.

The Big Local Fund is providing fruit boxes. Picture: BIG LOCAL FUND The Big Local Fund is providing fruit boxes. Picture: BIG LOCAL FUND

She said: “When the coronavirus hit we knew there would be many families in our community in need of support, now more than ever, from help getting groceries and prescriptions through to dog walking and all sorts in-between.

“We are hearing lots of, sometimes quite harrowing, stories of people who are in real need of help. Many of which were in employment before the crisis but now find themselves without sufficient funds to feed themselves or have no one to shop for them.

“Some are recovering from major surgery or living with a life-limiting condition and others simply struggle every day to make ends meet.

“We learnt that some of our local food banks had to close temporarily because the very volunteers that used to run them are themselves now in isolation but we have linked up with others across Ipswich that are still operating and doing an amazing job.

“However, most of the supplies tend to be dry goods so we thought it would be a good idea to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need so that people can have a more balanced and healthier diet. Fresh Food Friday does just that.”

The Trust helps people who are referred to it by the borough and schools and who live in the Whitton, Whitehouse and Castle Hill areas of the town.

Ms Dockery praised the support of Kay’s: “They have been incredibly patient and kind, going the extra mile to help the community at a time when they are already dealing with a huge volume of customers.”

One family who received a consignment from Kay’s said: “The hamper was lovely there was a variety of fruit and vegetables. We made a fruit salad which my two-year-old helped me with.

“We also made a vegetable soup and had a roast. They were the nicest vegetables I ever had and everything was fresh and it lasted a couple of days. It was a nice surprise when Jannice called from Highfield Children Centre and ask if we would like a hamper from the local community volunteer fund, it was so kind that people are and were thinking about me and my boys.

“The children’s centre have been helping me and my children over the past two years and have supported us in my ups and downs. The hamper was just another way of them supporting and helping us at this hard time when we are finding it hard.

“A nice touch was that in the hamper they gave us some chocolate eggs which we used for an egg hunt that was such a nice touch and really thoughtful my two boys really loved that.

“I think it’s really nice that people from the community want to help families at a time of need I think it’s a wonderful idea and I just want to say a big thank you to the lady that done this hamper for me and my family.”