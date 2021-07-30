Mr Stink is a hit with families as outdoor events return for summer
- Credit: Wherstead Park
Families enjoyed a fun day in the sunshine at Wherstead Park, Ipswich - including a performance of Mr Stink, a play based on the David Walliams children's book.
Staged by Heartbreak Productions as part of their national tour, the outdoor production told the story of lonely 12-year-old Chloe Crumb, who is befriended by a homeless man and his loyal dog.
The fun day, held on Saturday, July 24, also included treasure hunts, music, food, drink and outdoor games.
And the weather was perfect, with temperatures of around 23-24C.
Events development manager Jonathan Senior said: "We have been thrilled by all the local support since we reopened."
Wherstead Park had been closed for performances for nearly a year, since August last year, but reopened this month with a screening of the Wimbledon finals, and is now staging events until September.
Forthcoming events include a series of movie nights, Opera in the Park with Christina Johnston on August 7, a summer market and DJ sessions.
