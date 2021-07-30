News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mr Stink is a hit with families as outdoor events return for summer

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM July 30, 2021   
Families enjoyed the fun day and sunny weather

Families enjoyed the fun day and sunny weather - Credit: Wherstead Park

Families enjoyed a fun day in the sunshine at Wherstead Park, Ipswich - including a performance of Mr Stink, a play based on the David Walliams children's book.

Staged by Heartbreak Productions as part of their national tour, the outdoor production told the story of lonely 12-year-old Chloe Crumb, who is befriended by a homeless man and his loyal dog.

The outdoor theatre event and fun day

The outdoor theatre event and fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

The fun day, held on Saturday, July 24, also included  treasure hunts, music, food, drink and outdoor games.

And the weather was perfect, with temperatures of around 23-24C.

Events development manager Jonathan Senior said: "We have been thrilled by all the local support since we reopened."

Enjoying the family fun day

Enjoying the family fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

Wherstead Park had been closed for performances for nearly a year, since August last year, but reopened this month with a screening of the Wimbledon finals, and is now staging events until September.

Forthcoming events include a series of movie nights, Opera in the Park with Christina Johnston on August 7, a summer market and DJ sessions.

Ice cream at the family fun day

Ice cream at the family fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

The outdoor theatre day at Wherstead Park

The outdoor theatre day at Wherstead Park - Credit: Wherstead Park


Ipswich News

