Published: 11:30 AM July 30, 2021

Families enjoyed a fun day in the sunshine at Wherstead Park, Ipswich - including a performance of Mr Stink, a play based on the David Walliams children's book.

Staged by Heartbreak Productions as part of their national tour, the outdoor production told the story of lonely 12-year-old Chloe Crumb, who is befriended by a homeless man and his loyal dog.

The outdoor theatre event and fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

The fun day, held on Saturday, July 24, also included treasure hunts, music, food, drink and outdoor games.

And the weather was perfect, with temperatures of around 23-24C.

Events development manager Jonathan Senior said: "We have been thrilled by all the local support since we reopened."

Enjoying the family fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

Wherstead Park had been closed for performances for nearly a year, since August last year, but reopened this month with a screening of the Wimbledon finals, and is now staging events until September.

Forthcoming events include a series of movie nights, Opera in the Park with Christina Johnston on August 7, a summer market and DJ sessions.

Ice cream at the family fun day - Credit: Wherstead Park

The outdoor theatre day at Wherstead Park - Credit: Wherstead Park



