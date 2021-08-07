Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM August 7, 2021

Connie, Cheryl and Florence Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Families had fun at a free community event in Ipswich, with live music, sponge-throwing and more.

The Glenmoriston Pipe Band entertained the crowds at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

IP3 Good Neighbours hosted the free event at Murray Road Park on Saturday, August 7, with support from Murrayside Community development and the Friends of Murray Park group.

Bonnie Williams and Louisa Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mary Daley was an organiser with husband Paul, the group's chairman. She said: "We had a lot of people coming along and a lot of smiling faces. It was very successful - we had a bit of rain early on but not too much."

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There was music from the Ipswich Youth Steel Band and trombonist T-BoNe, Ipswich Hospital Band's Wind Ensemble and the Glenmoriston Pipe Band.

Youngsters enjoyed a bouncy slide and sponge-throwing, and there were activities with Ipswich Boxing Club.

Children enjoyed soaking each other at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ipswich Borough Councillor Bill Quinton officially opened the event, after donating money from his locality budget, and councillors Sarah Barber and Liz Harsant also went along to support the day.

Organisers of the fun day at Murray Road Park in Ipswich, Paul and Mary Daley of IP3 Good Neighbours - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

After originally setting up as a Covid-19 support group, IP Good Neighbours is currently forming a charity with plans and funding for a range of community activity and support.

Children enjoyed the fun at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

For more details of the group, visit the website or visit @ip3ipswichgns on Facebook.









Liz Harsant, Dawn Bloom and Bree Halsey at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the fun day in Murray Road Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant



