Gallery
Are you in our photos from free fun day at Ipswich park?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Families had fun at a free community event in Ipswich, with live music, sponge-throwing and more.
IP3 Good Neighbours hosted the free event at Murray Road Park on Saturday, August 7, with support from Murrayside Community development and the Friends of Murray Park group.
Mary Daley was an organiser with husband Paul, the group's chairman. She said: "We had a lot of people coming along and a lot of smiling faces. It was very successful - we had a bit of rain early on but not too much."
There was music from the Ipswich Youth Steel Band and trombonist T-BoNe, Ipswich Hospital Band's Wind Ensemble and the Glenmoriston Pipe Band.
Youngsters enjoyed a bouncy slide and sponge-throwing, and there were activities with Ipswich Boxing Club.
Ipswich Borough Councillor Bill Quinton officially opened the event, after donating money from his locality budget, and councillors Sarah Barber and Liz Harsant also went along to support the day.
After originally setting up as a Covid-19 support group, IP Good Neighbours is currently forming a charity with plans and funding for a range of community activity and support.
For more details of the group, visit the website or visit @ip3ipswichgns on Facebook.
