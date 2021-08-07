News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Are you in our photos from free fun day at Ipswich park?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 7, 2021   
Connie, Cheryl and Florence Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

Connie, Cheryl and Florence Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Families had fun at a free community event in Ipswich, with live music, sponge-throwing and more.

The Glenmoriston Pipe Band entertained the crowds at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

The Glenmoriston Pipe Band entertained the crowds at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

IP3 Good Neighbours hosted the free event at Murray Road Park on Saturday, August 7, with support from Murrayside Community development and the Friends of Murray Park group.

Bonnie Williams and Louisa Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day.

Bonnie Williams and Louisa Wright at the Murray Road Park fun day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mary Daley was an organiser with husband Paul, the group's chairman. She said: "We had a lot of people coming along and a lot of smiling faces. It was very successful - we had a bit of rain early on but not too much." 

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

There was music from the Ipswich Youth Steel Band and trombonist T-BoNe, Ipswich Hospital Band's Wind Ensemble and the Glenmoriston Pipe Band.

Youngsters enjoyed a bouncy slide and sponge-throwing, and there were activities with Ipswich Boxing Club. 

Children enjoyed soaking each other at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

Children enjoyed soaking each other at the Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ipswich Borough Councillor Bill Quinton officially opened the event, after donating money from his locality budget, and councillors Sarah Barber and Liz Harsant also went along to support the day.

Organisers of the fun day at Murray Road Park in Ipswich, Paul and Mary Daley of IP3 Good Neighbours

Organisers of the fun day at Murray Road Park in Ipswich, Paul and Mary Daley of IP3 Good Neighbours - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

After originally setting up as a Covid-19 support group, IP Good Neighbours is currently forming a charity with plans and funding for a range of community activity and support.

Children enjoyed the fun at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

Children enjoyed the fun at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

For more details of the group, visit the website or visit @ip3ipswichgns  on Facebook.



Liz Harsant, Dawn Bloom and Bree Halsey at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich

Liz Harsant, Dawn Bloom and Bree Halsey at Murray Road Park fun day in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the fun day in Murray Road Park, Ipswich

Ipswich Youth Steel Band at the fun day in Murray Road Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
  2. 2 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  3. 3 Ipswich drink-driver caught at more than four times limit is jailed
  1. 4 See inside massive drugs factory uncovered by police at scrapyard
  2. 5 Man believed to be hiding drugs allegedly beaten and tortured by mistake
  3. 6 Ipswich paddling pool 'might have to close for 24 hours for cleaning'
  4. 7 Memorial festival for 'the most loving, charming, giving person' Richard Day
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time
  6. 9 Ipswich Town give Suffolk superstar Sheeran squad number for new season
  7. 10 Look inside the most expensive house on the market in the Ipswich area
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Russell Holman

Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Hayman-Cox expanded her bakery business to the bowls club pavilion in Chantry Park recently

Suffolk Live

Dog mess thrown at Ipswich bakery staff in 'nasty' attack

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The former Hubbard unit at the junction of Nacton Road, Ravenswood and Ransomes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Borough Council

New services and drive-thru coffee shop rejected

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The 11-storey St Clare House in Princes Road, Ipswich, which could become flats

Ipswich Borough Council

Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus