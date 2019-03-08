E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fun day for Oakley raises charity money and awareness of rare genetic condition

PUBLISHED: 07:38 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 11 August 2019

The Turnbull family. From left to right: Connor, Leland, Melodie, Sam, Courtney, Scott and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The Turnbull family. From left to right: Connor, Leland, Melodie, Sam, Courtney, Scott and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

A fun day to help raise awareness of a rare genetic disorder in honour of an Ipswich three-year-old with the condition has been hailed as an "amazing" success.

Sam Turnbull and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PETRUSASam Turnbull and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PETRUSA

Oakley Turnbull was diagnosed with the life-limiting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) last year, and the rare condition causes muscles to gradually degenerate and weaken.

The diagnosis means Oakley could face heart and lung problems later in life and be wheelchair-bound by age 12.

Parents Sam Turnbull, 34, and Scott Turnbull, 35, have since been fighting to raise awareness of their youngest son's condition, with the help of Oakley's nursery school teacher Lisa Mattin-Moss.

A fun day was held yesterday at Oakley's nursery - Button and Bows in Aster Road - to raise awareness and money for Action Duchenne and Duchenne UK, which have supported the family.

The adults participated in a mud race Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAThe adults participated in a mud race Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The day featured a car boot sale, raffle, a cake stall, and Oakley's aunt, Tracy Flack, had her head shaved to raise funds.

There was also a sponsored mud fun run and obstacle course.

Mum Sam said: "Our family would just like to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you that came to support the charity and contributed towards that amazing £850.89 that was raised.

"We are feeling ever so grateful that you all took time out of your busy lives to help raise awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in honour of our son Oakley."

Oakley's aunt Tracy Flack braved the shave to raise funds for her nephew Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAOakley's aunt Tracy Flack braved the shave to raise funds for her nephew Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Oakley playing with his mum, Sam Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAOakley playing with his mum, Sam Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Scott Turnbull and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAScott Turnbull and Oakley Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

