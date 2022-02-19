Fundraiser 'over the moon' after 250-mile charity walk

Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk, raising more than £9,000 for various charities, including EACH. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

The expression 'going the extra mile' carries even more meaning when applied to fundraiser Andy Blacker, who has had to overcome the challenges posed by multiple sclerosis (MS) to walk 250 miles for charity.

On Saturday, the former Ipswich policeman finished his year-long journey outside the Co-Op in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, raising £9,350 for charities, including East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, St Elizabeth Hospice and Brain Tumour Research.

He was greeted at the finish by about 30 friends and family, having completed the distance in a time of 208 hours.

The 250 miles, which he started on September 1, brings to 500 the total miles he has walked in the past year.

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon. It has been a wonderful experience and I have just loved every minute of it and the public today were superb and I have been speaking to them about how it has been. It has been a shared experience.”

The 58-year-old was inspired to take up the walking challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became famous during the Covid-19 lockdowns for walking 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

However, his mobility is severely impaired by his MS, which is in the secondary progressive stage and means he has to use walking sticks.

After starting out by walking the Orwell Bridge, he decided to change location to Felixstowe seafront promenade and he said he had received support and donations from gyms, lorry drivers and electronics firms.

The Mayor of Felixstowe also came to meet him during his walk.





Now he is turning his attention to his next challenge - Hobble for Hope - over a 100-mile distance to raise money for the homeless charity The Bus Shelter in Ipswich.

“If I had thought about doing 500 miles, I would not have done it. Now I am confident that I can do that distance,” Mr Blacker added.

To support Mr Blacker, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/a-blacker

