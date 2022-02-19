News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fundraiser 'over the moon' after 250-mile charity walk

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM February 19, 2022
Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk, raising more than £9,000 for various charities, including EACH. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

The expression 'going the extra mile' carries even more meaning when applied to fundraiser Andy Blacker, who has had to overcome the challenges posed by multiple sclerosis (MS) to walk 250 miles for charity. 

On Saturday, the former Ipswich policeman finished his year-long journey outside the Co-Op in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, raising £9,350 for charities, including East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, St Elizabeth Hospice and Brain Tumour Research. 

He was greeted at the finish by about 30 friends and family, having completed the distance in a time of 208 hours. 

Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Blacker is joined by friends at the finish of his 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

The 250 miles, which he started on September 1, brings to 500 the total miles he has walked in the past year. 

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon. It has been a wonderful experience and I have just loved every minute of it and the public today were superb and I have been speaking to them about how it has been. It has been a shared experience.” 

Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Blacker completes his 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

The 58-year-old was inspired to take up the walking challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who became famous during the Covid-19 lockdowns for walking 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS. 

However, his mobility is severely impaired by his MS, which is in the secondary progressive stage and means he has to use walking sticks. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Person in hospital after being struck by falling tree in Ipswich
  2. 2 Road closed and person trapped after car hit by falling tree outside Ipswich
  3. 3 Lion enclosure destroyed as Storm Eunice hits zoo
  1. 4 Man accused of sex activity with animals remanded in custody
  2. 5 Shrink wrap torn off tower and trees fall as Storm Eunice hits Ipswich
  3. 6 Warnings of more bad weather as Suffolk teams reveal impact of Storm Eunice
  4. 7 Ipswich bus route threatened by illegal drivers
  5. 8 A14 closed as tree at risk of falling on road
  6. 9 GALLERY: Pictures show impact of Storm Eunice on Suffolk
  7. 10 Heavy traffic in Ipswich as bridge closure diverts drivers through town

After starting out by walking the Orwell Bridge, he decided to change location to Felixstowe seafront promenade and he said he had received support and donations from gyms, lorry drivers and electronics firms. 

The Mayor of Felixstowe also came to meet him during his walk.


Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Blacker completes his 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Now he is turning his attention to his next challenge - Hobble for Hope - over a 100-mile distance to raise money for the homeless charity The Bus Shelter in Ipswich. 

“If I had thought about doing 500 miles, I would not have done it. Now I am confident that I can do that distance,” Mr Blacker added. 

To support Mr Blacker, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/a-blacker

Andy Blacker has completed a 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andy Blacker at the end of his 250 mile walk for charity Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant


Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Weather | Updated

Orwell Bridge closed as Storm Eunice arrives in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The new 40mph speed limit will be in place until 5pm today on the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News | Video

Orwell Bridge set to close due to expected 70mph winds in Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves P

Suffolk Weather

Rare red wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of potential 90mph gusts

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Storm Dudley causing havoc in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon