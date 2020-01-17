Mother who battled bipolar disorder remembered by charity event

Theresa Winteron, pictured with her son Luke when he was six months old, passed away on Christmas Day 2019 and had struggled with mental health throughout her life.

An Ipswich woman who lost her mother on Christmas day is raising money for mental health services, after watching her life long struggle with bipolar disorder.

Natasha Wright's mother passed away on Christmas Day 2019 and she's fundraising in her memory.

Natasha Wright has organised the charity fun day at the Rosary Conservative Club on Sunday January 26 to raise money for mental health support charity MIND.

Her mother, Theresa Winteron, passed away on Christmas Day aged just 48 after struggling with the condition throughout her life.

She was admitted to a psychiatric facility when her condition had worsened after the birth of her children.

"She was just so happy," Natasha said when remembering her mother.

Theresa Winteron with her grandson Blake.

"She would never let her mental health let her down and she'd always be getting on with it.

"She wouldn't ever mope around the place feeling sorry for herself."

Growing up it was just Theresa and her two children Natasha and Luke, but her daughter has fond memories of her childhood.

"Mum was really happy go lucky, she just loved everyone and everything.

Natasha Wright and her brother Luke aged 4 and 2 months old.

"She wouldn't hurt a fly and her family were her world."

Natasha, aged 27, lives in Ipswich and works as a 111 advisor for the NHS.

She hopes by bringing families together in remembrance for her mother more awareness can be raised for mental health.

Theresa was sadly found to have died alone in her Norwich home, something Natasha said happened to people with the condition because of a tendency to try to deal with the condition by themselves.

She said: "It's better when you can talk about it because then you can get the help you need."

The fair will have activities such as a tombola, sand art, slime making, a boutique, sweets, a raffle and a DJ.

But there will also be a stall with a professional advisor on hand to talk about life insurance.

"Mum didn't have it and she didn't think she needed it being 40 something," Natasha said.

"But then she died without it in her 40s. It's really important to have at any age once you're an adult and we want people to be able to learn about just how important it is."

The fun day runs from 11.30am until 2.30pm.