Bid to curb horses' 'magnificent escapes' into creek

A fundraiser has been started to put up proper fencing around horses in Martlesham to stop them from escaping - Credit: Evie Springle

A horse lover is on the hunt to put in place studier fencing to quash the number of "magnificent escapes" by their four-legged friends.

Evie Springle, who helps look after horses in Martlesham Creek, is leading the charge to keep the horses in their field.

The 21-year-old said the "cheeky" animals are known as the horses at the creek as they tend to escape to weird and wonderful places, and eat as much as they can.

Evie said: "They escape at least once every month, which is a lot for escapes.

Evie Springle - Credit: Evie Springle

"They are amazing at knocking down fences as they scratch their bums on the poles and break them.

"A lot of the community will be familiar with the horses due to their magnificent escapes onto Martlesham Creek. The grass there is clearly irresistible."

Evie helps look after 13 horses, with 12 of them belonging to Sylvia Southwick, with the fundraiser started to help her out.

Evie with one of the horses - Credit: Evie Springle

Evie said: "Every penny Sylvia gets, goes straight into the horses, so I wanted to help her.

"I am so grateful to Sylvia and everything she has provided me with.

"She is the most generous and trusting person I know, as well as having an absolute heart of gold, which is why I want to do something for her.

Sylvia Southwick - Credit: Evie Springle

"She cares for the horses like they are her children, and they know it too. They are all so spoilt, including Linsey and Livvy's horse Archie, who she loves so much and is incredibly spoilt.

"We would also love to get the community involved with the horses, and provide the horses with winter blankets, proper fences and new water buckets."

Any leftover money from the fundraiser, they hope to put on 'fun days', such as game days and picnics and BBQs at the yard in the evenings.

Horse enjoying a horse ice lolly - Credit: Evie Springle

They also want to set up community days where the community can donate and spend time with the horses, help bathe them and groom them.

Evie said: "I would love to give back and set up days that all ages can enjoy, and enjoy spending time with the horses, just as much as I enjoy being around them."

One of the horses Sylvia looks after - Credit: Sylvia Southwick

A link to the donations page can be found here.



