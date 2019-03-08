Judy Murray to be VIP guest at Ipswich fundraiser supporting tennis stars of the future

left to right: Nino Severino, Judy Murray and Elena Baltacha at the London 2012 Olympics. Picture: NINO SEVERINO Archant

The mother of two tennis superstars is coming to Ipswich as a special guest at a fundraiser to help more people get into the sport.

Elena Baltacha, Anne Keothavong and Jocelyn Rae in the Great Britain Fed Cup Team. Picture: NINO SEVERINO Elena Baltacha, Anne Keothavong and Jocelyn Rae in the Great Britain Fed Cup Team. Picture: NINO SEVERINO

Judy Murray, mum to Andy and Jamie Murray, is patron of the Elena Baltacha Foundation, launched in honour of the former Ipswich-based British women's number one after her death from liver cancer at the age of 30.

Ms Murray will be a VIP guest at a fundraising dinner in October, which will celebrate leadership in sport and business and raise money for both the Elena Baltacha Foundation and Ms Murray's foundation.

Well-known for her famous sons, Ms Murray is also a star of the sport in her own right, having led the Great Britain Fed Cup team and coached her boys en route to international stardom.

The event at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall, on Thursday, October 10, is being organised in conjunction with the law firm Birketts.

Jonathan Agar, chief executive of Birketts, said: "We are delighted to have played a small part in making this event a reality.

"It promises to be a wonderful occasion, bringing together these two great foundations to celebrate women in sport and business."

Ms Baltacha, known as Bally, was born in the Ukraine, but moved to Scotland and later Ipswich due to her father Sergei Baltacha's career as a professional footballer.

Her passion for tennis started at a young age and in 2000 she was given a wild card entry to Wimbledon.

From here her career grew until she eventually became Women's British Tennis No.1 - a title that she held intermittently between 2002 to 2012.

After her retirement from professional tennis in 2012 due to ongoing injury her and her husband Nino Severino, who was also her coach, set up The Elena Baltacha Academy of Tennis (EBAT), based in her hometown of Ipswich, to fulfill her long-term dream of helping get more children playing tennis.

Following her death in 2014, the foundation was created in order to keep her legacy alive.

Ms Murray's foundation aims to bring tennis into rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

Tickets for the black-tie event in October cost £1,140 for a table of 12 (£95 per person) to include a three-course dinner with wine and music from the Matt Hodges Jazz Band.

-Tickets can be booked by contacting Vicky Solomon from the Elena Baltacha Foundation by email here.

-For more information about the event email Wendy Henderson from the Elena Baltacha Foundation here.