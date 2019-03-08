Video

Could you give these furry ferrets a forever home?

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The RSPCA at Martlesham have more than 13 ferrets looking for new owners – do you have space in your heart and home for a new furry friend?

Ferrets have become a popular family pet in recent times due to their fun, loving and extremely playful nature.

They are very loyal animals and would make the perfect pet for someone who may work too long hours to own a dog, but wants the same companionship.

Despite being full of energy, ferrets are incredibly lazy. On average they sleep for around 16 to 20 hours every day, so provide heaps of entertainment when they are awake.

Zoe Barrett, the Animal Centre Manager, said: “Ferrets are sociable animals and therefore we make sure we have at least a pair living together, but you can often find large groups of ferrets living happily.

“Enrichment is really important in the day to day life of these furry friends – and we can create lots of fun activities such as ball pits, swimming pools, hanging baskets, and tunnels to keep them amused.”

If you are interested in adopting a ferret from the RSPCA, please get in touch with the Martlesham team on 0300 999 7321 to find out more information, or visit the centre to speak to a member of the team.

To find out more about the ferrets called Holly, Alan and Grace, Ralphie and Pea, Ash and Cane, Mac and Cheese, Basmati and Paella, or Poppy and Belle, see here.