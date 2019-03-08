Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Could you give these furry ferrets a forever home?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 24 April 2019

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The RSPCA at Martlesham have more than 13 ferrets looking for new owners – do you have space in your heart and home for a new furry friend?

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ferrets have become a popular family pet in recent times due to their fun, loving and extremely playful nature.

They are very loyal animals and would make the perfect pet for someone who may work too long hours to own a dog, but wants the same companionship.

Despite being full of energy, ferrets are incredibly lazy. On average they sleep for around 16 to 20 hours every day, so provide heaps of entertainment when they are awake.

Zoe Barrett, the Animal Centre Manager, said: “Ferrets are sociable animals and therefore we make sure we have at least a pair living together, but you can often find large groups of ferrets living happily.

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Enrichment is really important in the day to day life of these furry friends – and we can create lots of fun activities such as ball pits, swimming pools, hanging baskets, and tunnels to keep them amused.”

If you are interested in adopting a ferret from the RSPCA, please get in touch with the Martlesham team on 0300 999 7321 to find out more information, or visit the centre to speak to a member of the team.

To find out more about the ferrets called Holly, Alan and Grace, Ralphie and Pea, Ash and Cane, Mac and Cheese, Basmati and Paella, or Poppy and Belle, see here.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

If your password is “password”, read on...

Which is best - the password on the right or the password on the left? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Walsham-le-Willows’ strong half-time talk sees them victorious in Reserve Cup final

Walsham-le-Willows lift this season’s Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

Could you give these furry ferrets a forever home?

Emma Thresh with Holly, one of the ferrets at the Martlesham RSPCA that needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists