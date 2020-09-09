E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

From derelict wasteland to thriving business area – 10 years of Futura Park

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 September 2020

Paul Isaacs from AquiGen at Futura Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Isaacs from AquiGen at Futura Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

archant

Back in 2011 the former factory site appeared to have little going for it when Chelmsford-based developers AquiGen bought it. It was known to be one of the most heavily contaminated sites in Suffolk and there had been debate at the borough about whether it should be allocated for housing or commercial development.

Waitrose and John Lewis at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNWaitrose and John Lewis at Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But AquiGen moved quickly once it bought the site – and in early 2012 it announced had signed up Waitrose and John Lewis for the site. Getting those stores in town had been a long-held ambition for Ipswich.

MORE: Waitrose and John Lewis At Home open in Ipswich



Paul Isaacs from AquiGen said: “We were talking to Waitrose and once it was clear that John Lewis At Home was interested in joining them we were off – that gave us the ability to get on, clean up the site and bring in the infrastructure.”

Waitrose and John Lewis opened together at the end of 2012, just in time for the Christmas season, and the following year the new retail units on the other side of James Bennett Avenue opened.

You may also want to watch:

Since then there has been a steady stream of new arrivals – car dealerships, a storage centre, new industrial units, and this week the start of work on a new factory for Hubbard Products.

MORE: Work starts at Hubbard Products’ new site



There is only one site still to be let – and it’s potential occupier is Ipswich’s worst-kept secret: discount supermarket Lidl has applied for a drinks licence for the site and is hoping to relocate its Ravenswood store there by the end of next year.

Mr Isaacs said: “We have some final details to be agreed with the planners – but we hope that proposal will come through before the end of this year and we can start building there early in 2021.

“When I look back to what this was like when we took on the site, Futura Park does look like a very worthwhile project for us and for Ipswich.”

Work started on the former Cranes site in 2012. Picture: ARCHANTWork started on the former Cranes site in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere was at the park for the start of work on the new Hubbard factory. He said: “Futura Park has been a real success story for Ipswich and it was very interesting to hear AquiGen point out that there are now more than 1,000 jobs based there. That has been good co-operation between the developers, our planning officers and councillors and that has helped to see this come together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Builder’s Staffie mauled Westie and injured dog owner who intervened

The incident took place in the playing field off Timperleys, in Hintlesham, last August Picture: GOOGLE

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes paid to “much loved” former butcher from Hadleigh who lost battle with cancer

Kenny Scarff sadly died aged 76. He is pictured here building sand castles with his grandson Ben. Picture: SCARFF FAMILY

From derelict wasteland to thriving business area – 10 years of Futura Park

Paul Isaacs from AquiGen at Futura Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN