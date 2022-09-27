Future of former factory site in question following second blaze

The district council is still hoping for 'future plans for regeneration' following a second fire at a former factory site. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Council chiefs are still hoping for "future plans for regeneration" following a second fire at a former factory site.

Police are treating the huge fire that broke out in a derelict building in Ipswich as a suspected arson.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the former Fisons factory in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford just before 3.45pm on Sunday, September 25.

Upon arrival, crews found a three-story derelict building alight and a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was bout 40 by 30 metres in size.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire stations were called to the blaze.

A Babergh and Mid Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We would like to thank the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service for their hard work in putting out this fire promptly, ensuring the safety of residents and the surrounding area.

"Although we do not own this site, we remain committed to achieving a satisfactory outcome for the community, and we continue to offer support to the owners with any future plans for regeneration."

Previously, dozens of firefighters were called to a huge fire that ripped through the factory in 2019.

The blaze affected two four-storey buildings on the site in Paper Mill Lane and people described hearing explosions and popping noises as far away as Ipswich town centre.

It was hoped that the site would be subject to a major renovation when planning permission was granted in 2014.

Prior to this, the wooden-clad Grade II listed Victorian factory building had been in disuse for several years.

Mid Suffolk District Council had identified the site as needing investment, with planners describing it as "derelict and unkempt" in appearance.

The site was set to be transformed as part of a £20million project which would have created 170 homes and 25 jobs in a new business centre.

However, this permission expired before any work started and new planning permission would need to be sought for any future development.

A petition calling for more work to be done to protect the former Bramford factory was launched in 2020, as the site was subject to fly-tipping and trespassing.