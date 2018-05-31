Feast your eyes on this Christmas burger - complete with sprouts and roasted spuds

The Bah Hamburger at Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace Picture: Gary Dodd Photography ©Adrydog 2016

The gourmet patty is part of the new seasonal menu at a popular Suffolk golf club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A popular restaurant on the outskirts of Ipswich has just launched a huge festive burger.

You may also want to watch:

Head chef Daniel Puddle of Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace, which opened last April, is delighted with his creation, the Bah Hamburger. Priced at £11, it comes loaded with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and a roast potato hash - all served inside a bun (with a sprout on top). It comes with skinny fries and gravy, with the entire burger made from scratch using the freshest local ingredients.

The burger forms part of the winter menu at the cafe, part of Fynn Valley Golf Club, with Daniel having joined the kitchen in the summer, transforming the food offering to include interesting breakfasts and brunches, small plates and more substantial bites.

Other treats to try include Suffolk rarebit, made with the cafe's own label beer, a feel good salad, cheese and ham ploughman's, and halloumi fries with chipotle. The cafe is family friendly, with a menu for children, and is open every day from 9am to 5pm.