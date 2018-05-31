E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Feast your eyes on this Christmas burger - complete with sprouts and roasted spuds

PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 December 2019

The Bah Hamburger at Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace Picture: Gary Dodd Photography

The Bah Hamburger at Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace Picture: Gary Dodd Photography

©Adrydog 2016

The gourmet patty is part of the new seasonal menu at a popular Suffolk golf club.

A popular restaurant on the outskirts of Ipswich has just launched a huge festive burger.

You may also want to watch:

Head chef Daniel Puddle of Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace, which opened last April, is delighted with his creation, the Bah Hamburger. Priced at £11, it comes loaded with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and a roast potato hash - all served inside a bun (with a sprout on top). It comes with skinny fries and gravy, with the entire burger made from scratch using the freshest local ingredients.

The burger forms part of the winter menu at the cafe, part of Fynn Valley Golf Club, with Daniel having joined the kitchen in the summer, transforming the food offering to include interesting breakfasts and brunches, small plates and more substantial bites.

Other treats to try include Suffolk rarebit, made with the cafe's own label beer, a feel good salad, cheese and ham ploughman's, and halloumi fries with chipotle. The cafe is family friendly, with a menu for children, and is open every day from 9am to 5pm.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

Surprise wedding party drops into Ipswich shopping centre

The wedding party was spotted at about 2.45pm on Sunday, December 1. Picture: CHLOE WINSKILL

Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah’s Ark by Extinction Rebellion

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers report long delays in Ipswich after morning of traffic chaos

Roadworks and collisions have caused problems for drivers this morning Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Fun-loving’ 22-year-old died after taking cocktail of medication, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Stu says: Teenage wall, Cotter’s comeback and Brett’s breakthrough – Observations from Town’s EFL Trophy win at Peterborough

Brett McGavin celebrates the win by penalties at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Feast your eyes on this Christmas burger - complete with sprouts and roasted spuds

The Bah Hamburger at Fynn Valley Cafe Terrace Picture: Gary Dodd Photography

Such talent! Did your child show off their skills at this Ipswich show?

The IP3 Has Got Talent show was held at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES

See luxury Ipswich yacht in new James Bond trailer

Daniel Craig is returning to the role of James Bond in No Time To Die. The latest trailer reveals Bond in action and features an Ipswich-based Spirit yacht which takes Bond around Jamaica. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists