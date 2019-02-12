Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

PUBLISHED: 19:47 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 13 February 2019

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk funeral director is to carry a defibrillator to funerals in its hearse.

The defibrillator cost the Ipswich funeral home over a thousand pounds. Picture: ARCHANTThe defibrillator cost the Ipswich funeral home over a thousand pounds. Picture: ARCHANT

GM Taylors Funeral Directors, which has an office on Queen’s Way and Ulster Avenue in Ipswich, has decided to purchase the device to help ensure the safety of mourners as well as people in their local community.

Owner, Greg Taylor, has forked out thousands from his own pocket for the life saving equipment, which will be kept in the company’s specialist vehicles.

Mr Taylor, who has been a funeral director for 20 years, said even if the defibrillator saves one life, it will be worth the money.

He said: “I thought it would be a good idea because of the type of people that are often at funerals.

“There are a lot of elderly people who attend, either for friends or family members, and it is an emotional and stressful time for an awful lot of people.

“They can also be big events especially when it is for a young person when funerals can see up to 400 mourners. Emotions play a big part which can make funerals a high risk place for people who could become unwell.”

During funerals, the defibrillator will be found underneath the driver’s seat in the hearse. But, when the car is not being used, the device will be in the company’s Queen’s Way office in Ipswich.

Located in a busy part of town, Mr Taylor feels the kit could be equally as useful when it is at their headquarters. He also intends to hand out flyers to local businesses advertising the location of the defibrillator.

“This is a busy area and there’s quite a lot of elderly people who are most at risk and so even when we don’t have the defibrillator at a funeral it can still help people,” he said.

“The beauty of this device is that you don’t need any training at all. You start it going and it gives you all the instructions.

“I’m hoping other funeral directors think it’s a good idea and they do the same thing. We should have them everywhere.”

Despite the positive impact the defibrillator could have on Mr Taylor’s community, he said some people had seen the irony of a funeral director having a defibrillator.

He said: “I have had some sarcastic comments and I expect to hear more, but I haven’t heard one negative thing about the idea from anyone yet.”

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists