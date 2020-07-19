England goalkeeper and Gabby Logan praise Suffolk students at awards ceremony

Gabby Logan and England goalkeeper Nick Pope were among those to give out awards Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

England goalkeeper Nick Pope and star TV sports presenter Gabby Logan have sent messages of support to Suffolk New College students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Cooledge hopes to be an Olympian Picture: IAN CALDWELL Paul Cooledge hopes to be an Olympian Picture: IAN CALDWELL

Some of the country’s greatest sports stars sent messages to students at the college as part of their annual sports awards ceremony – with the Ipswich Town academy product also joined by Beth Tweddle, Matt Holland, Jason Dozzell and the 2018 world’s strongest woman Andrea Thompson.

Awards were handed out to the college’s personality of the year, best team player, and player of the year among others, while students were also awarded for their academic performance and progression.

The overall winner, taking home the sports person of the year award, was Team GB Judo fighter Paul Cooledge – who despite lockdown has continued to train in the hopes of again competing for his country on the international stage.

The 17-year-old, who has his eyes on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, said: “I didn’t expect to win anything so it definitely came as a huge surprise. Suffolk New College have supported me brilliantly over the past two years.

Ipswich judo star Paul Cooledge has his eyes on competing at the highest level Picture: JOHN NICE Ipswich judo star Paul Cooledge has his eyes on competing at the highest level Picture: JOHN NICE

“It feels good to be recognised for the hard work done by myself and my team around me, and this will motivate me even more to continue striving for success.

“I’ve been able to focus on my training and I’ve also played a key role in keeping Ipswich Judo Club active, by assisting and running our weekly Zoom and socially distanced park training sessions.”

Also among those taking home an award was Matthew Thomas, who Gabby Logan said was “destined” for a career in sport when announcing him as the winner of the dedication to sport award.

She said: “Matt has worked so hard this year, he’s achieved excellent results which saw him top his entire year group.

“He works tirelessly to achieve the best he can and shows incredible dedication to his studies.”

Lee Mandley, head of sport at the college, added: “We are very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to send in these messages.

“It was a brilliant way to end the year and a massive reward and boost for our students.”

Award winners were as follows:

You may also want to watch:

Personality of the year: Ryan Southey

Team player: Adam Hutton

Outstanding achievement: Taylor Crisp

Sports science: Callum O’Connell

Progression: Nathan King

Player of the year: Jadyn Huggins

Golden boot winner: Harvey Robins

Dedication to sport: Matthew Thomas

Players’ player of the year: Hayden Brown

Academic performance: Callum Dedman Munroe

Futurestars services to sport: Bret Hale

Distance travelled during the course: Rohan Grant Smith

Above and beyond award: Emma Beales

Female sports star of the year: Georgia Battle

Sports person of the year: Paul Cooledge