Three arrested in Ipswich drugs bust

Three people in Ipswich have been arrested by Suffolk police following a raid on a property in Shackleton Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Three people have been arrested by Suffolk police following the execution of a warrant on a property in Shackleton Road.

Officers targeted the property in the Gainsborough area on Thursday, May 2 after executing a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

An officer for Ipswich Central Police took to Twitter to say drugs and cash were recovered during the raid, although the amount of items seized is currently unknown.

Police have since confirmed a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

Another woman, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and of possession of cannabis.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, and of possession of cannabis.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary added all three were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.