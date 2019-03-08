Rain

Three arrested in Ipswich drugs bust

PUBLISHED: 16:01 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 03 May 2019

Three people in Ipswich have been arrested by Suffolk police following a raid on a property in Shackleton Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three people have been arrested by Suffolk police following the execution of a warrant on a property in Shackleton Road.

Officers targeted the property in the Gainsborough area on Thursday, May 2 after executing a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

An officer for Ipswich Central Police took to Twitter to say drugs and cash were recovered during the raid, although the amount of items seized is currently unknown.

Police have since confirmed a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

Another woman, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and of possession of cannabis.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, and of possession of cannabis.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary added all three were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

'She was beautiful, inside and out' – Mum's tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

