St George's Day fun at Gainsborough Library
Archant
Dozens of children celebrated St George’s Day at Gainborough Library yesterday - by decorating special dragon cookies and creating their own coat of arms.
Excited youngsters got together from 3pm at the library for an afternoon of arts and crafts based on the theme of England's patron saint.
John Gray, library and information advisor, said: “This has been an afternoon for the local over eights who are a little bored after school.
“We have been making shields, decorating cookies, all sorts.
“They have also created their own newspaper stories, for the budding journalists among them, as if they were there when St George fought the dragon.
“We have also been making some flying dragons, a bit like paper airplanes.”
The library is hosting an event every third Monday of the month to keep youngsters occupied after school.
Next month it will be exploring the theme of Minotaurs, myths and legends.