St George's Day fun at Gainsborough Library

Sarah and Kadyn Woolven with their coat of arms for St Georges Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dozens of children celebrated St George’s Day at Gainborough Library yesterday - by decorating special dragon cookies and creating their own coat of arms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Declen De'ath and Rhys Peachey with their dragons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Declen De'ath and Rhys Peachey with their dragons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Excited youngsters got together from 3pm at the library for an afternoon of arts and crafts based on the theme of England's patron saint.

John Gray, library and information advisor, said: “This has been an afternoon for the local over eights who are a little bored after school.

Kadyn Woolven with his painted coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Kadyn Woolven with his painted coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We have been making shields, decorating cookies, all sorts.

“They have also created their own newspaper stories, for the budding journalists among them, as if they were there when St George fought the dragon.

Aidan Loveday with his Coat of Arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Aidan Loveday with his Coat of Arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We have also been making some flying dragons, a bit like paper airplanes.”

The library is hosting an event every third Monday of the month to keep youngsters occupied after school.

Ryan Loveday with his colourful coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ryan Loveday with his colourful coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Next month it will be exploring the theme of Minotaurs, myths and legends.