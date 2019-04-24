Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

St George's Day fun at Gainsborough Library

24 April, 2019 - 07:30
Sarah and Kadyn Woolven with their coat of arms for St Georges Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah and Kadyn Woolven with their coat of arms for St Georges Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Dozens of children celebrated St George’s Day at Gainborough Library yesterday - by decorating special dragon cookies and creating their own coat of arms.

Declen De'ath and Rhys Peachey with their dragons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDeclen De'ath and Rhys Peachey with their dragons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Excited youngsters got together from 3pm at the library for an afternoon of arts and crafts based on the theme of England's patron saint.

John Gray, library and information advisor, said: “This has been an afternoon for the local over eights who are a little bored after school.

Kadyn Woolven with his painted coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKadyn Woolven with his painted coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We have been making shields, decorating cookies, all sorts.

“They have also created their own newspaper stories, for the budding journalists among them, as if they were there when St George fought the dragon.

Aidan Loveday with his Coat of Arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAidan Loveday with his Coat of Arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We have also been making some flying dragons, a bit like paper airplanes.”

The library is hosting an event every third Monday of the month to keep youngsters occupied after school.

Ryan Loveday with his colourful coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRyan Loveday with his colourful coat of arms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Next month it will be exploring the theme of Minotaurs, myths and legends.

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘Get the balance right and it will be a good formula for winning’ - Chambers on youth, Hurst’s signings, new faces and experience

Luke Chambers believes Ipswich Town need to get the blend right next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

St George’s Day fun at Gainsborough Library

Sarah and Kadyn Woolven with their coat of arms for St Georges Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich woman, 79, was robbed on her way to bingo, court hears

Westgate Social Club, off Victoria Street, Ipswich, where the alleged incident happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk waves goodbye to warm weather as thunder and lightening forecast

Lightening and thunder is forecast for Suffolk as we wave goodbye to the warm Easter weather. Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists