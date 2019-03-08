Thunderstorms

Star-studded Kevin Beattie gala to raise cash for "Beat Goes On" statue appeal

PUBLISHED: 20:47 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:47 08 May 2019

Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The life of Ipswich Town FC's greatest player Kevin Beattie will be celebrated at a special black tie gala next week - and there are still tickets for the public up for grabs.

Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie in 1977 Picture: OWEN HINES

Profits raised from star-studded event, at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue campaign - which will see the star centre-half immortalised in bronze.

The "Beat Goes On" statue appeal is a joint venture between the EADT and Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website to fund a statue of The Beat to join Sir Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson outside the Portman Road stadium.

The former Town star died suddenly in September last year at the age of 64.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, the artist who designed the Ramsey and Robson statues, has again been commissioned for the work.

Sean Hedges-Quinn, the sculptor Kevin Beattie statue Picture:

Former Blues stars Terry Butcher, Frans Thijssen, Russell Osman, George Burley and Simon Milton have already been confirmed as attending what is set to be an unmissable night for football fans.

The event, on Friday, May 17 will be hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy who will bring together former stars to reminisce and tell anecdotes and stories about the much-loved Town legend.

It will also include a host of auction lots - including some incredible prizes money can't buy.

Mick Parker, who has masterminded the event, said: "We are honoured that Kevin's family, led by Kevin's wife Margaret, will be with us and the majority of Kevin's team mates will be with us to recall those halcyon days with lots of interviews, video materials and images.

"Of course the purpose of the evening is to raise funds for the statue of Kevin, all profits from the evening will go directly to the appeal funds."

For more information about the gala evening and to book a ticket see here. Tickets cost £100 and include a three course meal.

Portman Road is also hosting a night of comedy in honour of the town legend this month.

Richard Jay, 65, the owner of The Wimborne Comedy Club in Dorset - and life-long Ipswich Town fan - is bringing his own comedy stylings, and some hand-picked talent, to the ground's Bobby Robson Suite on May 31.

Tickets to the "Proper Comedy" night can be booked here or tickets purchased at the EADT office in Princes Street, Ipswich.

To donate to the Beat Goes On appeal see here.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family's warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after 'incident' in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Ipswich woman must pay back £93,500 after illegally sub-letting council house

Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, where Janice George was sub-letting a council house Picture: GOOGLE

Leiston retain Suffolk Premier Cup thanks to Blake's hat-trick

Matt Blake, left, celebrates his opening goal with his Leiston team-mates Matt Rutterford and Christy Finch. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Suffolk's Allen to face legend Melendez at biggest UFC event of the year in Las Vegas

Suffolk's Arnold Allen, right, will fight legend of the sport Gilbert Melendez at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6. Picture: UFC/TWITTER

Puppy dies after dog attack in Kesgrave

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

Michael is Suffolk's own Plant Geek

Michael Perry, Garden Day ambassador. Picture: Julian Winslow
