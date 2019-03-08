Star-studded Kevin Beattie gala to raise cash for "Beat Goes On" statue appeal

Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The life of Ipswich Town FC's greatest player Kevin Beattie will be celebrated at a special black tie gala next week - and there are still tickets for the public up for grabs.

Ipswich Town’s Kevin Beattie in 1977 Picture: OWEN HINES Ipswich Town’s Kevin Beattie in 1977 Picture: OWEN HINES

Profits raised from star-studded event, at Greshams in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue campaign - which will see the star centre-half immortalised in bronze.

The "Beat Goes On" statue appeal is a joint venture between the EADT and Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website to fund a statue of The Beat to join Sir Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson outside the Portman Road stadium.

The former Town star died suddenly in September last year at the age of 64.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, the artist who designed the Ramsey and Robson statues, has again been commissioned for the work.

Sean Hedges-Quinn, the sculptor Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Sean Hedges-Quinn, the sculptor Kevin Beattie statue Picture:

Former Blues stars Terry Butcher, Frans Thijssen, Russell Osman, George Burley and Simon Milton have already been confirmed as attending what is set to be an unmissable night for football fans.

The event, on Friday, May 17 will be hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy who will bring together former stars to reminisce and tell anecdotes and stories about the much-loved Town legend.

It will also include a host of auction lots - including some incredible prizes money can't buy.

Mick Parker, who has masterminded the event, said: "We are honoured that Kevin's family, led by Kevin's wife Margaret, will be with us and the majority of Kevin's team mates will be with us to recall those halcyon days with lots of interviews, video materials and images.

"Of course the purpose of the evening is to raise funds for the statue of Kevin, all profits from the evening will go directly to the appeal funds."

For more information about the gala evening and to book a ticket see here. Tickets cost £100 and include a three course meal.

Portman Road is also hosting a night of comedy in honour of the town legend this month.

Richard Jay, 65, the owner of The Wimborne Comedy Club in Dorset - and life-long Ipswich Town fan - is bringing his own comedy stylings, and some hand-picked talent, to the ground's Bobby Robson Suite on May 31.

Tickets to the "Proper Comedy" night can be booked here or tickets purchased at the EADT office in Princes Street, Ipswich.

To donate to the Beat Goes On appeal see here.