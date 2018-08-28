Video

Days Gone By - Lives were lost as low-lying parts of the Ipswich area were flooded

A lorry carrying pedestrians through the floodwater in Princes Street, Ipswich. The Marsh Tavern, at the corner of Chalon Street, is in the background. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Dave Kindred

80 years ago this week tragedy hit Suffolk as parts of Ipswich flooded including Princes Street, Bridge Street and Portman Road.

Torrential rain fell, starting in the morning of January 26, 1939. The rain fell onto melting snow, which had fallen over Christmas.

By the following morning millions of gallons of water flooded the Gipping Valley. In Ipswich the low lying areas of the town were flooded.

It was just before 4pm on Thursday, January 27 when the river overflowed its banks, flooding the area around Princes Street.

Homes and businesses were under several feet of water. Houses in Princes Street had water almost to the top of the stairs.

Bridge Street, Ipswich, looking towards Stoke Bridge with College Street off to the left. This picture was taken as the flood water receded. The curved wall on the left is still there. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Bridge Street, Ipswich, looking towards Stoke Bridge with College Street off to the left. This picture was taken as the flood water receded. The curved wall on the left is still there. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

One family had only moved in on the Monday and were trapped upstairs for two nights without food or heating. They never returned to their home after the rescue.

At Bramford, the bridge over the River Gipping was washed away by the force of the water, cutting the main gas and water pipes. Children and staff at the village school were marooned by four feet of water.

In other parts of Suffolk the flooding brought tragedy. At Martlesham 85-year old Emma Robinson was found dead in her flooded home and at Otley 19-year-old Beryl Last died in Gibraltar Road while trying to cycle to work.

Was your family affected by the 1939 flood? Write to David Kindred, Days Gone By, Ipswich Star/EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

Ipswich Town’s ground at Portman Road and the surrounding area was flooded. Portman Road is from bottom left. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Ipswich Town’s ground at Portman Road and the surrounding area was flooded. Portman Road is from bottom left. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

An aerial view of the bridge at Bramford, which was washed away. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. An aerial view of the bridge at Bramford, which was washed away. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, from the Bramford Road end, in January 1939. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, from the Bramford Road end, in January 1939. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Alderman Road houses and the Ipswich Sanitary Steam Laundry (left) were badly affected by the flood. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Alderman Road houses and the Ipswich Sanitary Steam Laundry (left) were badly affected by the flood. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

London Road, Ipswich, at the junction with Surrey Road (right). Picture: David Kindred’s archive. London Road, Ipswich, at the junction with Surrey Road (right). Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Bridge Street, Ipswich, looking towards Stoke Bridge. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Bridge Street, Ipswich, looking towards Stoke Bridge. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Flood water pouring back into the river at St Peters dock. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Flood water pouring back into the river at St Peters dock. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

London Road, Ipswich, near the River Gipping. Halfords and Next now have shops in the right background of this view. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. London Road, Ipswich, near the River Gipping. Halfords and Next now have shops in the right background of this view. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Portman Road, Ipswich, from near Great Gipping Street, looking towards Princes Street. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Portman Road, Ipswich, from near Great Gipping Street, looking towards Princes Street. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Princes Street, Ipswich, in January 1939, looking towards the train station from where the junction with Civic Drive is now. The garage building, behind the man walking with a horse, is still there today. The large building in the distant background, at the junction of Portman Road, was part of Churchman’s cigarette factory. It is now converted into flats. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Princes Street, Ipswich, in January 1939, looking towards the train station from where the junction with Civic Drive is now. The garage building, behind the man walking with a horse, is still there today. The large building in the distant background, at the junction of Portman Road, was part of Churchman’s cigarette factory. It is now converted into flats. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

The bridge over the River Gipping at Bramford was washed away during the January 1939 flood. This photograph was taken looking from the Ipswich side with Church Lane in the background. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. The bridge over the River Gipping at Bramford was washed away during the January 1939 flood. This photograph was taken looking from the Ipswich side with Church Lane in the background. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

An aerial view of flooded homes and businesses in the Princes Street area of Ipswich, in January 1939. Princes Street runs from bottom right to top left. The building at the top then belonged to Churchman’s cigarette factory. It is now the offices of this newspaper. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. An aerial view of flooded homes and businesses in the Princes Street area of Ipswich, in January 1939. Princes Street runs from bottom right to top left. The building at the top then belonged to Churchman’s cigarette factory. It is now the offices of this newspaper. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.

Wolsey Street, Ipswich, looking towards Cecelia Street. The building in the centre background was part of E R and F Turner’s Greyfriars engineering works. The Cineworld Cinema, at Cardinal Park, now stands where Turner’s works was. Picture: David Kindred’s archive. Wolsey Street, Ipswich, looking towards Cecelia Street. The building in the centre background was part of E R and F Turner’s Greyfriars engineering works. The Cineworld Cinema, at Cardinal Park, now stands where Turner’s works was. Picture: David Kindred’s archive.