Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tough challenge for rally cars at Suffolk Showground in 1985

PUBLISHED: 14:44 30 April 2019

A few of the cars lining up ready to race around the Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

A few of the cars lining up ready to race around the Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

The Suffolk Showground – or Trinity Park as it is called these days – has long been a venue for so much more than the county’s agricultural show.

Lining up to set a time on the rally circuit Picture: ARCHANTLining up to set a time on the rally circuit Picture: ARCHANT

Today it holds a wide range of events throughout the year, from huge sales to concerts, rallies to conferences.

You may also want to watch:

Back in 1985 it was the setting for a rally car event – a chance for enthusiasts to get together to admire each other's vehicles, chat about the ins and outs of keeping the cars in tip-top condition and show off their driving skills.

The highlight of the day was a time trial in which the cars – including Astras, Escorts and Chevettes – were put through their paces around a tight and challenging course to see which driver could tackle it in the fastest time.

Driver getting ready to climb into the Vauxhall Chevette to set his time Picture: ARCHANTDriver getting ready to climb into the Vauxhall Chevette to set his time Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of photos – or did you attend the event at the showground at Warren Heath back in 1985? To share your memories, email Sam Dawes via sam.dawes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

New documentary will investigate Luke Durbin disappearance

Luke Durbin, who went missing after a night out in Ipswich in May 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tavis’s parents tell court of their heartache

Tavis, his mum Sharon and twin brother Tyler Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tavis killers in court today ahead of sentencing

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - his killers are due to be sentenced this week Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

New documentary will investigate Luke Durbin disappearance

Luke Durbin, who went missing after a night out in Ipswich in May 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Their shame and their cowardice will be with them forever’ - Parents of Tavis speak out following killers’ sentencing

A statement was read out on behalf of Tavis's mother, Sharon Box Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rivalry and ‘mutual hatred’ between Ipswich gangs increased ahead of Tavis murder

Judge Martyn Levett. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Tough challenge for rally cars at Suffolk Showground in 1985

A few of the cars lining up ready to race around the Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

Woolpit beat Ipswich, while Hadleigh and Worlington share tied match

Andy Northcote, who scored 75 and took two for 29 in Woolpit's win over Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists