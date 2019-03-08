Tough challenge for rally cars at Suffolk Showground in 1985

A few of the cars lining up ready to race around the Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

The Suffolk Showground – or Trinity Park as it is called these days – has long been a venue for so much more than the county’s agricultural show.

Lining up to set a time on the rally circuit Picture: ARCHANT Lining up to set a time on the rally circuit Picture: ARCHANT

Today it holds a wide range of events throughout the year, from huge sales to concerts, rallies to conferences.

Back in 1985 it was the setting for a rally car event – a chance for enthusiasts to get together to admire each other's vehicles, chat about the ins and outs of keeping the cars in tip-top condition and show off their driving skills.

The highlight of the day was a time trial in which the cars – including Astras, Escorts and Chevettes – were put through their paces around a tight and challenging course to see which driver could tackle it in the fastest time.

Driver getting ready to climb into the Vauxhall Chevette to set his time Picture: ARCHANT Driver getting ready to climb into the Vauxhall Chevette to set his time Picture: ARCHANT

