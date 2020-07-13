Gallery

Days Gone By - When Ipswich Town players took part in cricket match at school in 1994

Ipswich Town cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL Archant

Do you remember when Ipswich Town players took part in a cricket match at Orwell Park School in 1994?

Both football and cricket are in the public eye at the moment, as sport returns after lockdown - and our gallery recalls a special occasion which appealed to fans of both sports.

In July 1994, the Blues did pre-season training at the school’s fields, in Nacton.

Players also took the opportunity to play a cricket match against a staff team.

Can you spot familiar faces in the team line-ups, or among those watching the game?

Orwell Park School’s Georgian mansion and grounds were formerly owned by Admiral Vernon, an 18th-century naval hero, and Colonel Tomline, the Victorian entrepreneur and founder of the Port of Felixstowe.

