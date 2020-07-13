Days Gone By - When Ipswich Town players took part in cricket match at school in 1994
PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 July 2020
Do you remember when Ipswich Town players took part in a cricket match at Orwell Park School in 1994?
Both football and cricket are in the public eye at the moment, as sport returns after lockdown - and our gallery recalls a special occasion which appealed to fans of both sports.
In July 1994, the Blues did pre-season training at the school’s fields, in Nacton.
Players also took the opportunity to play a cricket match against a staff team.
Can you spot familiar faces in the team line-ups, or among those watching the game?
Orwell Park School’s Georgian mansion and grounds were formerly owned by Admiral Vernon, an 18th-century naval hero, and Colonel Tomline, the Victorian entrepreneur and founder of the Port of Felixstowe.
