Days Gone By - When Ipswich Town players took part in cricket match at school in 1994

PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 July 2020

Ipswich Town cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Ipswich Town cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Archant

Do you remember when Ipswich Town players took part in a cricket match at Orwell Park School in 1994?

Ipswich Town defender Neil Thompson took part in the Ipswich Town cricket match in 1994 Picture: NICK STRUGNELLIpswich Town defender Neil Thompson took part in the Ipswich Town cricket match in 1994 Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

Both football and cricket are in the public eye at the moment, as sport returns after lockdown - and our gallery recalls a special occasion which appealed to fans of both sports.

Ipswich Town players joined in a cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town players joined in a cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

In July 1994, the Blues did pre-season training at the school’s fields, in Nacton.

Ipswich Town legend John Wark at the cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town legend John Wark at the cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

Players also took the opportunity to play a cricket match against a staff team.

Ipswich Town players' cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town players' cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Did you get your hands on FA Cup at Ipswich Town open day in 1978?

Can you spot familiar faces in the team line-ups, or among those watching the game?

The cricket match between Ipswich Town players and Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTThe cricket match between Ipswich Town players and Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Orwell Park School’s Georgian mansion and grounds were formerly owned by Admiral Vernon, an 18th-century naval hero, and Colonel Tomline, the Victorian entrepreneur and founder of the Port of Felixstowe.

David Linighan at the Ipswich Town players' cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANTDavid Linighan at the Ipswich Town players' cricket match against Orwell Park School in 1994 Picture: ARCHANT

If these photos bring back memories, write to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

