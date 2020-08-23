Spot yourself in our photos from 2004 Sport Relief run in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 August 2020
Did you take part in the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park in Ipswich in July 2004?
More than 2,600 runners ran a mile for charity, raising money to help disadvantaged people both in the UK and abroad.
While many runners wore standard sporting gear, others donned fancy dress, including fairy outfits and a Pink Panther costume.
Boxing legend Frank Bruno was one of the stars who took part, signing autographs before the run.
Darts star Bobby George and Olympic swimmer Karen Pickering also took part, as well as former Ipswich Town stars Bryan Hamilton and Simon Milton.
MORE: Thrills and spills of stock car racing at Foxhall
The crowd warmed up beforehand, led by staff from Fitness First.
After completing their mile, they wound down with live music, with sporting demonstrations adding to the fun.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
MORE: Do you remember the Ipswich Carnival of 1993?
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.