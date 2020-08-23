Spot yourself in our photos from 2004 Sport Relief run in Days Gone By

Frank Bruno signs autographs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Did you take part in the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park in Ipswich in July 2004?

Fancy dress costumes at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Fancy dress costumes at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

More than 2,600 runners ran a mile for charity, raising money to help disadvantaged people both in the UK and abroad.

Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

While many runners wore standard sporting gear, others donned fancy dress, including fairy outfits and a Pink Panther costume.

Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Boxing legend Frank Bruno was one of the stars who took part, signing autographs before the run.

Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Warming up for the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Darts star Bobby George and Olympic swimmer Karen Pickering also took part, as well as former Ipswich Town stars Bryan Hamilton and Simon Milton.

Runners at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Runners at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

The crowd warmed up beforehand, led by staff from Fitness First.

The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

After completing their mile, they wound down with live music, with sporting demonstrations adding to the fun.

The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT The start of one of the runs at the Sport Relief event at Chantry Park, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

