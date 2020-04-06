E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Flashback to when fire crews marched through town in protest at cuts

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 April 2020

Handing out leaflets which explains the reason behind the protest Picture: ARCHANT

Handing out leaflets which explains the reason behind the protest Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It was a year of tension and protest – some of it violent – as recession saw civic budgets slashed and unemployment high across the country.

Two of the signs made up for the protest aimed towards the Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Picture: ARCHANTTwo of the signs made up for the protest aimed towards the Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher Picture: ARCHANT

Among those who took part in a peaceful protest in 1981 were firefighters, angry at cuts by prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s government to council budgets, which threatened their pay, jobs and, they claimed, public safety.

Firefighters from all over the region converged on Ipswich to take part in a march through the town carrying placards and banners to make their feelings clear.

The march, led by union branches from all over East Anglia, made its way through the shopping centre with officers handing out leaflets to pedestrians to gather support for their cause.

Heated conversations were had during the protest Picture: ARCHANTHeated conversations were had during the protest Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the protest march – or did you take part?

Share your memories by contacting judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

