Nostalgia: Flashback to when fire crews marched through town in protest at cuts
PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 April 2020
It was a year of tension and protest – some of it violent – as recession saw civic budgets slashed and unemployment high across the country.
Among those who took part in a peaceful protest in 1981 were firefighters, angry at cuts by prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s government to council budgets, which threatened their pay, jobs and, they claimed, public safety.
Firefighters from all over the region converged on Ipswich to take part in a march through the town carrying placards and banners to make their feelings clear.
The march, led by union branches from all over East Anglia, made its way through the shopping centre with officers handing out leaflets to pedestrians to gather support for their cause.
Do you remember the protest march – or did you take part?
