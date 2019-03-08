On your marks! Historic images of Ipswich School's cross country run from 1975
PUBLISHED: 11:06 12 May 2019
On your marks, get set, go! We take a look back at the Ipswich School cross country in 1975.
The young students of Ipswich School tackled their way through muddy ditches, slippery slopes and forded streams to compete against their class mates for cross country champion.
Some of the students appeared to be struggling their way through the tough terrain, while others were fresh faced and ready to do the course all over again.
The parents of the youngsters spectated, alongside staff and other Ipswich School students, as they encouraged them through the challenging event.
Some of the students after the race appeared fulfilled with their cross country achievements.
The people running in this race will be well into their 50s by now - did any go on to become becoming budding athletes?
