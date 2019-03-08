Gallery

On your marks! Historic images of Ipswich School's cross country run from 1975

A student uses the poles to help him up the hill for one last push to the finishing line Picture: ARCHANT Archant

On your marks, get set, go! We take a look back at the Ipswich School cross country in 1975.

A young Ipswich School athelete after the cross country race Picture: ARCHANT A young Ipswich School athelete after the cross country race Picture: ARCHANT

The young students of Ipswich School tackled their way through muddy ditches, slippery slopes and forded streams to compete against their class mates for cross country champion.

Across the stream and up a muddy hill - it just gets tougher Picture: ARCHANT Across the stream and up a muddy hill - it just gets tougher Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the students appeared to be struggling their way through the tough terrain, while others were fresh faced and ready to do the course all over again.

The young students of Ipswich School tackle all kinds of terrain in the 1975 cross country Picture: ARCHANT The young students of Ipswich School tackle all kinds of terrain in the 1975 cross country Picture: ARCHANT

The parents of the youngsters spectated, alongside staff and other Ipswich School students, as they encouraged them through the challenging event.

Waste high cold water was one of the many challenges Picture: ARCHANT Waste high cold water was one of the many challenges Picture: ARCHANT

Some of the students after the race appeared fulfilled with their cross country achievements.

Competitors pictured after the race Picture: ARCHANT Competitors pictured after the race Picture: ARCHANT

The people running in this race will be well into their 50s by now - did any go on to become becoming budding athletes?

■ Do you recognise any of the faces in our gallery - or did you take part? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk