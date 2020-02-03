Fans turned out to get a photo with their Town heroes - all for charity - in 1999
PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 February 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town fans had a day to remember back in 1999 when the Ipswich Star held a special event at Boots to let people get their photos taken with two top players.
Fans turned out in their droves with queues filling the store and out the entrance and down through the hallways at Sailmakers - then known as Tower Ramparts - as fans waited patiently.
Fabian Wilnis, George Burley and Matt Holland were on hand to greet each fan before they posed with them, creating a special moment for the supporters to cherish.
For just £2 the supporters got the chance to meet their heroes and it was all for a good cause - as all the proceeds made from the event went directly to charity.
Do you remember the day - or can you spot any familiar face from our gallery? Are you one of those having a photo taken with one of the Town players from 1999?
