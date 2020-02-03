E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fans turned out to get a photo with their Town heroes - all for charity - in 1999

PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 February 2020

Matt Holland poses with a fan at Boots in Tower Ramparts in April 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Matt Holland poses with a fan at Boots in Tower Ramparts in April 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town fans had a day to remember back in 1999 when the Ipswich Star held a special event at Boots to let people get their photos taken with two top players.

Fabian Wilnis, George Burley and Matt Holland with photographers at Boots in Tower Ramparts Picture: ARCHANTFabian Wilnis, George Burley and Matt Holland with photographers at Boots in Tower Ramparts Picture: ARCHANT

Fans turned out in their droves with queues filling the store and out the entrance and down through the hallways at Sailmakers - then known as Tower Ramparts - as fans waited patiently.

Town fans queue inside Boots to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis Picture: ARCHANTTown fans queue inside Boots to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis Picture: ARCHANT

Fabian Wilnis, George Burley and Matt Holland were on hand to greet each fan before they posed with them, creating a special moment for the supporters to cherish.

A youngster meets his Blues hero Fabian Wilnis Picture: ARCHANTA youngster meets his Blues hero Fabian Wilnis Picture: ARCHANT

For just £2 the supporters got the chance to meet their heroes and it was all for a good cause - as all the proceeds made from the event went directly to charity.

Town fans line up outside to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis at Boots in Tower Ramparts Picture: ARCHANTTown fans line up outside to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis at Boots in Tower Ramparts Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the day - or can you spot any familiar face from our gallery? Are you one of those having a photo taken with one of the Town players from 1999?

Town fan pictured at Boots in Tower Ramparts in April 1999 Picture: ARCHANTTown fan pictured at Boots in Tower Ramparts in April 1999 Picture: ARCHANT

Let us know by emailing your memories to sam.dawes@archant.co.uk

