When the Red Devils dropped in at Aero-Proms in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 September 2020

A display from the Red Devils at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

A display from the Red Devils at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you among the crowds at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2002?

Some of the audience at the Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTSome of the audience at the Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Following the televised Last Night of the Proms at the weekend, today we recall the party atmosphere for Suffolk’s own classical music spectacular.

Enjoying the relaxed atmosphere at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying the relaxed atmosphere at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Sadly this year’s Proms finale could not have a live audience, but there were no such problems in the park 18 years ago.

Party time at at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTParty time at at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: A flight with Kevin Beattie - Ipswich Airport memories

As well as a range of orchestral favourites, the concert also featured six-piece a cappella group The Magnets.

A display from the Red Devils at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA display from the Red Devils at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Another highlight of the night came when the Red Devils descended from 10,000 feet above Ipswich.

The Magnets performing during Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANTThe Magnets performing during Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK/ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows crowds relaxing with picnics and a glass of wine while enjoying the event.

Classical music at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTClassical music at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of Ipswich Music Day in 2003

What are your memories of Aero-Proms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Flag-waving and celebrations at Aero-Proms in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTFlag-waving and celebrations at Aero-Proms in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Celebrations at Aero-Proms in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCelebrations at Aero-Proms in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

