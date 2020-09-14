When the Red Devils dropped in at Aero-Proms in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 September 2020
Were you among the crowds at Aero-Proms in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2002?
Following the televised Last Night of the Proms at the weekend, today we recall the party atmosphere for Suffolk’s own classical music spectacular.
Sadly this year’s Proms finale could not have a live audience, but there were no such problems in the park 18 years ago.
MORE: A flight with Kevin Beattie - Ipswich Airport memories
As well as a range of orchestral favourites, the concert also featured six-piece a cappella group The Magnets.
Another highlight of the night came when the Red Devils descended from 10,000 feet above Ipswich.
Our photo gallery shows crowds relaxing with picnics and a glass of wine while enjoying the event.
MORE: Memories of Ipswich Music Day in 2003
What are your memories of Aero-Proms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.